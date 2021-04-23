'Shadow And Bone' Creator Eric Heisserer Says Upcoming Seasons' Plan Is 'wishful Thinking'

The American fantasy television series Shadow And Bone premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2021, and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. While the series hit the streaming giant on Friday, a lot of viewers have already started expressing their excitement for its second season.

However, in a recent interview with Insider, showrunner Eric Heisserer revealed that the upcoming seasons of the newly-released series depend on the response received by its original season.

Eric Heisserer says plans for Shadow And Bone next seasons are "wishful thinking"

Netflix's newest fantasy TV series, Shadow and Bone's first season has been adapted from American author Leigh Bardugo's popular Grisha book series. Ahead of the show's premiere on the streaming platform, showrunner Eric Heisserer spilt the beans on the upcoming seasons of the Jessie Mei Li starrer. During his interaction, Eric set the record straight saying it all depends on the audience's reception and called his plans mere "wishful thinking".

He stated that the show has the potential of spanning across multiple seasons but that can only happen when the first season reaches a big audience. He also revealed that he has a lot of ideas on taking the fantasy drama forward. Elaborating further on his plans, the American screenwriter said that he's already got season two and season three of Shadow And Bone planned while he also has his eyes on its fourth season too.

More about Shadow And Bone

Ever since its trailer released back in March, Shadow And Bone's release date has been awaited by the masses. The show has Eric Heisserer at its helm with Jessie Mei Li of Last Night in Soho and All About Eve fame in the lead role. Apart from Jessie, the cast of the fantasy show boasts of Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman and Kit Young in key roles. The official synopsis of Shadow And Bone according to Netflix's website reads: "Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world."

