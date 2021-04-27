'Shadow And Bone' Creator Explains Why The Netflix Series Missed Out Book's Darkest Scene

Shadow and Bone is a recently released fantasy series on Netflix. Created by Eric Heisserer, it is based on the bestselling Grisha trilogy, the first of which is the titular novel, and the Six of Crows duology by author Leigh Bardugo. The show received praises from the viewers, however, the ending was different from the book. Now, Heisserer explained the reason behind it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

(Warning: Spoilers Ahead!)

Shadow and Bone creator on why the Book's Darkest Scene wasn't in the Netflix Show

Fans of Leigh Bardugo's novel experience an extra unexpected twist at the end which was missing from Shadow and Bone's finale. Considered the book's darkest moment, it takes place on the desert skiff near the story's end. Alina Starkov (portrayed by Jessie Mei Li in the series) has been manipulated and tortured by General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) and betrayed by the Grisha royalty she once thought were her friends. When she realizes that she can fully control her own power, Alina decides to leave the skiff with only Malyen 'Ma' Orestev (Archie Renaux), and take her protective cone of light with her into the Shadow Fold.

In conclusion, it has the hero brutally abanding everybody on the skiff to die, all those who betrayed her and refused to help her fight back against Kirigan. However, in Shadow and Bone's finale episode, only the villainous Kirigan is left behind in the dark while Alina helps guide the skiff and its surviving passengers to safety. Showrunner Eric Heisserer talked about the reason for the change with The Hollywood Reporter.

He said that they had a number of characters on the skiff with Alina Starkov in the finale, including ones not from the original book. The creator explained that they all felt that their collaboration against the many enemies there is what would save them, Their teamwork made it all possible. Heisserer noted that the empathy for one another led to them saving each other and escaping as an allied group.

Shadow and Bone's cast features Amita Suman as Inej, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia. The first season has eight episodes. Fans are expected a second season, but no confirmation is made yet.

Promo Image Source: A still from Shadow and Bone