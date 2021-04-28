'Shadow And Bone' Writer To Adapt 'World Of Darkness' Into Live-action Cinematic Universe

Shadow and Bone series premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2021, and has received a lot of love from fans and critics alike. The show is an adaptation of the Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. It is not new for a book series or a video game to be adapted into a live-action series. Castlevania, an original anime from Netflix is also an adaptation of a video game series of the same name. Now, it is revealed that one more successful video game franchise will soon be seen on the silver screen.

Vampire: The Masquerade to be adapted into a live-action series

According to IGN India, Shadow and Bone writer Eric Heisserer has revealed his plans to adapt the highly successful vampire-themed video game series Vampire: The Masquerade. The series was first launched in 1991 as a tabletop RPG, followed by a video game titled Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines. A sequel to the 2004 video game is in the works but is facing a delay because of a change in the production team. The game is scheduled to release sometime in 2021, but a date is not yet revealed.

Christine Boyal, who is known for Netflix series like The Punisher, Once Upon a Time, etc will be joining Shadow and Bone writer Eric Heisserer to make a live-action cinematic universe adaptation based on Vampire: The Masquerade series. The production team behind The Witcher on Netlfix, Hivemind and Paradox Interactive, the makers of Vampire: The Masquerade game series have teamed up to bring the story spanning on television and films. For now, a date or timeline for the release of the live-action adaptation is unknown.

Boyal said in a press release that the World of Darkness universe is "deliberately and unapologetically inclusive and diverse" since it has always made an effort of "bringing a female and diverse audience to gaming like nothing prior". Eric Heisserer added that the legacy of these games is "ahead of their time" and that they "offer issues and perspectives ignored by others". The game series combines elements of horror, science fiction and fantasy "into a single universe of mystery and intrigue". The protagonists of the games are clearly monsters, but their stories are "anything but simplistic" that explore the "complex moral situations" that leads to challenging the viewers to examine their own world carefully.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vampire: The Masquerade Instagram)