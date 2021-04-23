Last Updated:

Shadow And Bone's Cast: All You Need To Know About The Actors In This Fantasy Drama

Shadow and Bone is a Netflix fantasy drama series, that premiered today, on April 23. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of the series.

Greeshma Nayak
Shadow and Bone is an American fantasy streaming television series developed by Eric Heisserer for Netflix, that started streaming today, on April 23, 2021, on the OTT platform. Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn world where the lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov have just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix's Shadow and Bone, which is based on a novel of the same name by American author Leigh Bardugo.

Shadow and Bone's cast 

Jessie Mei Li 

Shadow and Bone series' cast includes Jessie Mei Li in the lead role of Alina Starkov, who is an orphan, former mapmaker, and sun summoner. Jessica, popularly known as Jessie, is an English actor and has appeared in the 2019 production of All About Eve and has an upcoming film role in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho. Her other works include Strangers, Locked Up Abroad, Pork Scratchings among others. She has also featured in two music videos, which are A Thousand Ringing Bells and Three Weeks. 

Ben Barnes 

Shadow and Bone's cast includes Ben Barnes, who plays the character of General Kirigan / The Darkling, who is the General of the Second Army, and the Shadow Summoner. Ben is an English actor and singer, best known for his roles as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia film series and Billy Russo in The Punisher. He has also played Tom Ward in the fantasy film Seventh Son, the titular role in Dorian Gray, supporting roles in The Words and The Big Wedding among others. 

Archie Renaux 

English actor Archie Renaux plays  Malyen "Mal" Oretsev, an orphan tracker in the First Army, and Alina's childhood best friend in the fantasy series. He has also been a part of the BBC One miniseries Gold Digger, and his films include Voyagers and Morbius. He made his television debut with a guest role in the Amazon Prime series Hanna, post which he got a role in Gold Digger. He has featured in two music videos as well, including Mayflies and Searching. 

Freddy Carter 

Shadow and Bone series' cast has Freddy Carter, playing the character of Kaz Brekker, who is the leader of the Dregs, known as Dirty hands. Carter is an English actor and has starred as Pin Hawthorne in the Netflix drama series Free Rein from 2017-2019. His popular works include Wonder Woman, The Convent, Free Rein: Valentine's Day, Pennyworth, 15 Days among others. 

