Shahid Kapoor Ahead Of Raj & DK's Farzi Release: 'Best Digital Debut Ever'

Shahid Kapoor says he is "curious" to see how fans respond to his streaming debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's "Farzi", which comes after two decades spent in movies.

In the upcoming Prime Video show, the actor plays the role of Sunny, an ambitious Mumbaikar trying to find a place for himself in a cutthroat world. "I am very happy and curious to see what people think and like. But honestly, I am also very satisfied with the product and I feel that out of all the opportunities, this is the best digital debut. If that's what you're calling it, 'Digital Debut'. On my 20th year of working and I am making a debut, please wish me well," Shahid said in a statement here.

"Farzi", an eight-part series, also features south star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Regina Cassandra.

Shahid, known for his performance in films such as "Kaminey", "Haider", "Udta Punjab", "Padmavaat", and "Jersey", said "Farzi" was the "best opportunity" with "best filmmakers" to collaborate with.

"We have a stellar cast whether it's Raashi, Vijay sir, Kay Kay sir even the supporting cast with Bhuvan who is playing Firoz and Amol Palekar sir, Regina is also playing a little part in the show. So it's full of very interesting artists," he said, praising co-writers Sita Menon and Suman Kumar.

The actor said he is happy to reunite with his "favourite" and director of photography Pankaj Kumar with whom he worked in "Haider" (2014).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)