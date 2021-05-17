'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Reveals Details About The New Season

Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset was tense, to say the least, as the fate of the tight-knit team hung in the line. So, how will Season 9 keep viewers enthralled after such a thrilling season? Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi claimed in a recent interview that the upcoming season would be "better" than previous seasons and will keep fans hooked to their screens "more than any other season." Despite the fact that the show was shot during the COVID pandemic, Gharachedaghi promises fans that the new season will be just as passionate and dramatic as the previous ones.

Shahs of Sunset new season to be tense and gripping

Golnesa told Hollywood Life that even though she has not even seen the show yet, she is sure it is going to be the best ever she had been part of. She further said that the intensity of the show itself was very different from anything that they had ever had on the show. She attributed this intensity to the fact that the world was experiencing something really intense and that had trickled into the show as well. She added that all of their stories that are showcased on the show is affected by the present circumstance which has added a little more to the show.

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi also revealed that there were a few significant shifts in characters in the latest season which had been missing before. The similarities to the previous seasons come from the bad behaviour that certain people cannot seem to get rid of no matter what. She also added that this season had something that would keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

More about Shahs of Sunset

Shahs of Sunset is a reality show that first aired in the year 2012 on Bravo TV. The show has had 8 seasons so far and the 9th one has recently started airing. Indian viewers can watch all the eight seasons online on Amazon Prime Video. The IMDb rating of Shahs of Sunset is a poor 4.7 out of 10 based on votes by 1376 viewers.

IMAGE: GOLNESA "GG" GHARCHEDAGHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.