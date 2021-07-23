Shailene Woodley To Star In Series Adaptation Of Lisa Taddeo’s Book 'Three Women'

Big Little Lies actor Shailene Woodley has been roped in by Showtime to star in their series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book Three Women. The project, which is being described as an 'intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire' will see Shailene essay the role of the author who spent years reporting on three American women that face public and private backlash for their sexual desires. Shailene's character will be Gia, whose life's trajectory gets changed forever due to her relationships with these three women.

Three Women will deal with women's sexual desires

The Shailene Woodley starrer movie is likely to be a drama and will begin production in the fall. The movie is based on three women, namely Lina, Sloane and Maggie whose journeys will be chartered by Woodley's character. Lina is a homemaker in suburban Indiana serving a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard until two new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. And lastly, Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

Gia, which will be essayed by Shailene, will be shown as an author grieving the loss of her family who persuades the three women to tell her their stories. The book's author, Lisa Taddeo will serve as a writer and executive producer on the adaptation, alongside showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct the first two episodes, which she will also be executively producing.

Shailene Woodley as 'an undeniable powerhouse'

Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of scripted programming showcased her excitement on having Shailene onboard. Calling her 'an undeniable powerhouse', she said, "Shailene Woodley is an undeniable powerhouse who never fails to give an unflinchingly honest performance. We are beyond thrilled that she will be at the forefront of this electrifying show. ‘Three Women’ promises to be a riveting and immersive exploration of female desire, told by women in charge of their own narratives. Lisa Taddeo and Laura Eason’s adaptation crackles with emotion and edge and, coupled with Louise Friedberg’s exceptional direction, this Showtime series promises to be everyone’s next obsession.”

The Divergent star, Woodley was recently seen enjoying her romantic time with fiancé Aaron Rodgers after announcing their engagement earlier this year. Shailene Woodley began her career as a model and appeared in the popular teen drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She went on to star in critically and commercially successful movies like the Divergent series, The Fault in Our Stars, and The Spectacular Now.

(With ANI Inputs)

(IMAGE- SHAILENE WOODLEY, BUNCHOFBOOKENDZ/INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.