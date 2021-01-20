Shameless Movie And THESE Other Films Premiere At New York Indian Film Festival

Hussain Dalal's short film Shameless premiered at the New York Indian film festival. The New York Indian Film Festival is North America's oldest and most prestigious film festival which features cinema from India. The festival is dedicated to providing filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals a platform to showcase their work, as well as creating an environment where filmmakers may exchange ideas with one another, and interact with discerning and diverse audiences, journalists, and aficionados.

Shameless movie to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival

Hussain Dalal's Short film Shameless, which is also Eligible for 93rd Oscar consideration was premiered at the New York Indian film festival. The short film Shameless stars Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Rishabh Kapoor and is directed by Keith Gomes. The film revolves around the story of a man who is woken up from his rudeness slumber, with a jolt of kindness by a delivery girl.

For the first time ever, the New York Film Festival was held virtually. Over 45 feature films, length narratives, short films, and documentaries from the Indian subcontinent were showcased at the virtual edition over 10 days. The films premiered were in various languages including Assamese, Bengali, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Ladakhi, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, and Tamil. Saurav-Vishnu directed Tailing Pond won the Best Documentary Award.

Other releases at the festival

Vibha Bakshi’s film Son Rise was also premiered at with other movies at New York Indian Film Festival. Sanat Ganu’s Arabian Nights also premiered at the NYIFF along with Sudhanshu Saria’s Knock Knock Knock. Sanjana Dipu won an award for her performance in the film Moothon. Achal Mishra’s Gamak Ghar also premiered the festival along with the film Run Kalyani. The process of searching for films begins a year prior to the festival.

