Sharad Kelkar Opens Up On 'The Family Man 2' Controversy; Backs Makers And Their Vision

Sharad Kelkar, who plays the role of Arvind in The Family Man series, has been enjoying the love coming his way from season 2's reception. The second instalment of the series released on June 4, 2021, and saw Samantha Akkineni join the team. The viewers and critics alike have been praising the cast members and makers of the storyline and the acting but some people have been criticising the makers for showing Tamilians in a bad light and have even demanded the show's ban.

Sharad Kelkar hits back on The Family Man 2 controversy

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actor Sharad Kelkar responded to The Family Man 2 controversy and said that the writers and the makers were people with informed opinions, who had observed life around them and incorporated that. He did not agree with people's opinion that the show should be banned. In the interview, the actor made it clear that he had watched the show himself and found nothing wrong with it. He reiterated that the makers had put in a lot of effort into the making of the show which should not be tarnished by someone's easy criticisms.

The Family Man 2 review

While the first season dealt with Islamic terrorist groups from the outside attacking India, the second season dealt with a familiar struggle of the Tamil rebel groups in Sri Lanka and their strife causing India to hurt as well.

Reviews from everywhere have praised Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Priyamani for their acting skills. Creators Krishna D K and Raja Nidimouru are also being praised for their ability to come up with a great sequel that is as gripping as the first. They have also managed to keep the tones and the treatment of the second instalment the same as the first one and critics have appreciated that thoroughly too. Some reviews have even praised the empathetic way in which makers have tried to show the Tamilians, despite the views that were trending on social media.

The general The Family Man 2 review is that the writing, acting and ending is satisfactory.

