Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal Shares 'amazing Facts' From The Show As S1 Comes To An End

'Shark Tank India' recently began in the country and has become the talk of the town ever since. The show is judged by seven 'sharks', and the Shark Tank India judges are Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh. As the show is set to end soon, Anupam Mittal shared 'amazing facts'.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anupam Mittal, who is one of the judges of the show, tweeted, "I believe that the show has been the catalyst that will change India’s #entrepreneurial landscape forever. #Startingup just got a whole lot more diverse, inclusive and sexy in #India. Don’t take my word for it." Anupam further shared some of the amazing facts.

Anupam Mittal shares some amazing facts

Anupam Mittal wrote, "The wheels are turning, and #India is at the forefront of this revolution. Last year, we had the highest ever inflow of #PE/#VC capital and this year could be better. This is our moment, let’s seize it Leaving you with a few lines that resonate with me even today."

His other tweet read, "67 businesses got deals in @sharktankindia this season, of which - 59 [87%] had founders with no IIT/IIM degrees 45 [67%] had at least one co-founder<25 yrs 40 [60%] had never been funded 29 [43%] had at least one womanfounder 20 [30%] were from #Bharat & rural #India". He added, "What I am most excited about is creating opportunities for our #Youngpreneurs, #Womenpreneurs, #Fampreneurs & #Bharatpreneurs. We cannot win if we don’t take everyone along."

The show 'Shark Tank India' is set to end soon

The show is set to end soon and the viewers will witness all 7 sharks together in the week. Taking to its Instagram handle, Sony TV Official dropped a press conference video with 7 Sharks, where all are seen answering some questions to Rannvijay Singha. Sony TV captioned it, "As the season 1 of Shark Tank India reaches its final leg, catch 7 Sharks live as they talk about their experiences, impact the show has created in the premiere season itself, how it has empowered many entrepreneurs across India & made business a dinner table conversation and much more."

Image: Instagram/@sanverdotcom