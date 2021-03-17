Sharon Osbourne Denies Racism Claims As CBS Confirms 'The Talk' Hiatus For Another Week

US TV show The Talk and Sharon Osbourne was in the news for quite some time now. Sharon Osbourne had reacted angrily last week on The Talk during the discussion about British television personality Piers Morgan. In a recent turn of events, Sharon Osbourne has rejected the claims of racism and the TV network has also shared that The Talk will remain on hiatus for another week.

Sharon Osbourne rejects racism claims

Sharon Osbourne took to her official Twitter handle and shared an official statement about the whole discussion on The Talk. She apologised for her comments by saying, “I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community. To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry”. Talking about the reason behind her reacting angrily, she shared, “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism, so to feel associated with that spun me fast.” Here is a look at Sharon Osbourne’s Twitter.

What did Piers Morgan say?

Osbourne had reacted angrily during a discussion about TV personality and her friend Piers Morgan. He left the Good Morning Britain show when he said that he did not believe Meghan Markle's interview comments about the time when she had considered suicide when she was unhappy with her life in Britain’s Royal family. Piers Morgan remarked that he "did not believe a word" about what Meghan said in the interview. Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood shared a heated argument on The Talk. Fellow host Sheryl Underwood had asked Sharon Osbourne, “What would you say to people who may feel that, while you're standing by your friend, it appears that you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?” responding on this, Sharon had replied angrily and some of the words were also beeped out from The Talk show.

CBS on The Talk hiatus

According to a report by abc.net.au, Osbourne later claimed that the show’s producers later told her off-screen that CBS had ordered that she should be confronted about her support for Morgan. However, CBS has not addressed that accusation and have not shared precisely what claims it was investigating. In a statement, the network has shared that they are committed to a diverse inclusive and respectful workplace across all of their productions. The show is expected to be back on air from next Tuesday.

