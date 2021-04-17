Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Her Exit From 'The Talk'; Expresses Hurt Over The Incident

Sharon Osbourne's exit from The Talk has been making headlines ever since the former departed the show. The British-American television personality has finally broken her silence on departure from the daytime series. Sharon appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday and revealed details about the controversy and how upset she was because of it. During the interview, Osbourne mentioned, "I'm angry, I'm hurt" explaining how she had been called many things but never a "racist".

While talking to Bill Maher on Real Time, Osbourne also explained how all she meant to say was that Meghan Markle is "entitled to her opinion" while Piers Morgan was entitled to the same. She mentioned how life was all about that. Osbourne also added, "Disagreeing with someone does not make you a racist in my book".

More about Sharon Osbourne's exit from The Talk

According to People Magazine, CBS announced that Sharon Osbourne would be leaving the show on March 26, 2021, via a statement released by them. The statement read, "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

The statement added, "We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts. At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

What did Sharon Osbourne say?

During the March 10 episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan who made controversial remarks questioning Meghan Markle's claims about her mental health which she revealed during her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Sharon Osbourne on the talk defended Morgan, the interaction led to an intense exchange between her and her co-host Sheryl Underwood, who also pushed back on Osbourne's remarks which seemed to minimise Morgan's comments. After the exchange, Osbourne received backlash from fans to which she tweeted a full apology, talking about how she wasn't racist and didn't mean to offend anyone. Take a look below.

