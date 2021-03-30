Sharon Osbourne Walks Out Of 'The Talk' With An 8 Figure Cheque: Reports

British-American television personality Sharon Osbourne is popularly known for a famous chat show, The Talk. Last week, it was announced by CBS networks that she was let go from the show amid allegations of racist behaviour. It has been reported by several media portals that the television personality was given a cheque of up to eight figures to walk out of the show.

Sharon Osbourne walks out of The Talk with a big pay out

A report by Page Six suggests that their source reported to them that Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $ 10 million payout. The media portal further reports that the above-mentioned figures are a minimum that she has received to walk out of the show. Moreover, the source of the media portal has stated that Sharon was able to spin that it was her decision to leave the show.

The media portal also suggested that another source told them that under Sharon’s departure agreement, Osbourne is not just getting money, but has the freedom to speak out as well. The source told the media portal that Sharon will talk when she is ready. Reportedly, she wants to give her side of the story as she has been on the show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.

Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on-air argument

Sharon’s exit from The Talk comes two weeks after she was involved in an on-air argument with her co-host Sheryl Underwood. The argument was pertaining to Osbourne’s defence of Piers Morgan. Piers Morgan was forced to walk off his own show in Britain much like how Sharon was.

Piers Morgan on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah

Piers Morgan had strongly attacked Meghan Markle after her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Piers Morgan remarked that he "did not believe a word" about what Meghan said in the interview, including her revelation that she had considered committing suicide. He wrote about it in a detailed article as a columnist in Daily Mail.

Sharon’s apology regarding her behaviour on The Talk's episodes

Amid controversies, Sharon Osbourne took to her Twitter handle and issued an apology. She wrote in her tweet, "I should have been more specific about that in my tweet,” she continued, referencing her original defence of Morgan online. “I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.”

