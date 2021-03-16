Sharon Osbourne's Aggressive Remarks Defending Piers Morgan Leads To 'The Talk' Hiatus

The Talk went on hiatus after Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan in an episode last week on Wednesday. CBS launched a review regarding the show after a heated debate between Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood regarding Morgan's bitter feud with Meghan Markle and it escalated into accusations of racism. According to CBS, The Talk will eschew live shows on Monday and Tuesday and will return to its regular live schedule on Wednesday.

Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's interview that led The Talk on hiatus

According to Hollywood Reporter, during the last Wednesday’s episode, Underwood asked Osbourne about her support for Piers Morgan for the remarks he made regarding Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey on the previous Sunday. In response to that, Osbourne said she did not like everything he said or agree to it but it was his opinion, not hers. She said she supported him for his freedom of speech and he was her friend.

Underwood asked her what would she say to people who felt that while she was standing for her friend, it appeared she gave him validation or safe haven to something that he had uttered that was racist. Osbourne said 'educate her' and tell her when they had heard him say racist things. Osbourne said on the verge of tears that she felt she was about to be kept in an electric chair because she had a friend who many people thought was racist and that made her racist as well.

Sharon Osbourne apology tweet

Following The Talk controversy, Sharon Osbourne took to her Twitter to apologize for her comments and any harm she may have caused while defending her friend Morgan. She wrote she panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, and allowed her fear and horror of being accused of being racist took over her. Osbourne continued there were very few things that hurt her heart more than racism, and so to feel associated with that spun her fast. She added she was not perfect and was still learning like the rest of the people and will continue to learn and listen to do better.

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan faced widespread criticism for the comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain. He questioned her authenticity discussing her mental health struggles and when his co-host Alex Beresford called him out on-air, Morgan stormed off the set. Later that day it was announced Morgon will be leaving his post at the ITV morning news show. According to Hollywood Reporter, Morgan said to the press outside his home on Wednesday that he did not believe almost anything that came out of Megan Markle's mouth. He said the damage Markle has done to British Monarchy and to the Queen during the time when Prince Philip was lying in the hospital was enormous and contemptible.

