Shashikala's Birthday: 'Sujata' To 'Anpadh', Contemporary Bollywood Movies Of Actor

Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal better known as Shashikala is a popular Bollywood actor who has also worked in television serials. She was famously known for her more than 100 supportive roles in movies. On August 4, 2020, Shashikala celebrates her 88th birthday. On this occasion, let us take a look at some of Shashikala's contemporary Bollywood movies, check out.

Sujata

Sujata is a film helmed by Bimal Roy. It released in 1959. The film features Sunil Dutt and Nutan in the lead with Sulochana, Lalita Pawar and Shashikala in the supporting roles. Sujata is a contemporary film based on a short Bengali story of the same name written by Subodh Ghosh. The film examines the difference caused by caste and religion in India. The film's music is given by S. D. Burman and lyrics are penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Sujata was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 1960.

Kranti

Kranti released in 1981. The film is based on Indian historical drama from the British era. The contemporary film stars an ensemble cast, consisting of Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Sarika, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Paintal and Pradeep Kumar. Kranti is produced and directed by Manoj Kumar, while its screenplay is written by Salim-Javed. This film also marks Dilip Kumar's return to Bollywood after a five-year interval from acting. The film was declared a blockbuster, along with its soundtrack created by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Anpadh

Anpadh is a 1962's release based on the importance of education for girls. This film stars Dharmendra, Mala Sinha, Shashikala and Balraj Sahni in prominent roles. Anpadh is directed by Mohan Kumar and bankrolled by Rajendra Bhatia and Mohan Segal. The film's music was highly appreciated by critics. The music is by Madan Mohan and the lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The film features hit songs such as the evergreen song Aap Ki Nazron Nay Samjha, sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Surang

Surang is directed by V. Shantaram and released in 1953. The film's cast ensemble includes Chandrashekhar Shashikala, Sheila Ramani, Vinod Kumar, Ulhas and Vikas. Surang was made in an era when Shantaram was producing his social films such as Apna Desh (1949), Dahej, Parchhain (1952) and Teen Batti Char Rasta (1953). This film is based on the life story of the difficulty of quarry workers. It features Chandrashekhar as the quarry worker and Shashikala as the crazy but astute girl was much praised.

