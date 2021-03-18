'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' Repeat Telecast Time: Where And When To Catch The Show?

Although relatively new, Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani is bustling with high viewership and has, as of today, successfully attained the third position on the channel. The drama series has Devattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma taking on the lead roles as Anokhi and Shaurya respectively. Here's everything you need to know about the telecast schedule and where to watch Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani repeat telecast time

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani primarily airs at 7 PM from Monday to Saturday on Star Plus. However, many find it difficult to catch up to the show at this time, especially the office goers who typically prepare to leave their work stations around this time. Fortunately, the show also airs at 8 AM and 10 AM on the same days for those who have missed it. Another option to catch this show is by downloading the Disney+ Hotstar app, where you can easily watch the episodes anytime and anywhere.

Today, thanks to the invention of OTT, viewers can even skip and skim through any episode they like and need not go through the cumbersome practice of recording the episodes for future occasions. The same goes for any other serial they're used to watching as the renowned platform is equipped with a host of different shows that are available on Star Plus, this includes both old and new ones.

About Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani

The drama series revolves around an ambitious woman named Anokhi who has the misfortune of being born in an orthodox family that doesn't believe in educating women. On the other hand, there is Shaurya who is introduced as the modern-day misogynist who, too, believes that women should be restricted from studying and working. This anger stems from his childhood trauma as he believes that his mother left him in pursuit of her career. Will Shaurya be able to learn from Anokhi and let go of his patriarchal principles? The premise of the serial is fitting with today's world where more such women are trying to break free from the societal pressures and are aspiring to live independently.

This show is a direct remake of the Bengali series Mohor. Owing to the success of the latter, the concept was remade in not only Hindi but across South India. Swabhiman - Shodh Astitvacha is the official Marathi adaptation of the same and majorly targets the same diaspora as for the Hindi version i.e. people within Maharashtra.