Marvel Studios is currently gearing up to take fans on a bumpy ride of Jennifer Walters with the forthcoming film She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The upcoming film will witness actor Tatiana Maslany stepping into the shoes of She-Hulk who has the ability to transform herself into a 6-foot-7-inch tall, green, superhero. As per Marvel comics, Banner donates blood to his cousin Walters after she suffers an accident. The blood transfusion turns Walters into a green superhero.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on 17 August 2022. As the release date of the MCU movie is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in building a significant buzz around the project. Recently, they treated fans with a brand new trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law at Comic-con 2022 that fueled fans' excitement levels.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's new trailer out

The latest trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law witnessed Bruce Banner in full professor Hulk mode as he is seen trying to train his cousin, Jennifer Walters to transform herself into She-Hulk and unleash her superpowers. However, Jennifer seems to be more interested in her profession of being a lawyer as she intends to specialize in cases involving superhumans including her own case. The trailer also gives a sneak peek into how Jennifer juggles between her life as a superhero and as a lawyer. Though the clip does not reveal many details about the plot, it hints that the forthcoming film will be a chaotic journey for She-Hulk as she faces new obstacles while exploring her superpowers.

Watch the trailer below:

More about She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

The Tatiana Maslany starrer is helmed by director Kat Coiro. Its cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth and more. The film's synopsis read- "This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion, and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination."

