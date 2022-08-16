Last Updated:

'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil & More Stun At Series' Premiere

Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Jameela Jamil are all set to star in the upcoming series 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.' Here are glimpses of the premiere.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Tatiana Maslany
1/8
Image: Instagram/@disneyplus

Tatiana Maslany is all set to make her MCU debut with the upcoming web series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The actor stunned in a black leather co-ord set at the premiere of the show. 

Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo
2/8
Image: Instagram/@disneyplus

Maslany was also joined by Mark Ruffalo, who will play She-Hulk's cousin The Hulk in the upcoming series. 

Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo
3/8
Image: Instagram/@disneyplus

The on-screen brother-sister duo shared smiles and also gave goofy poses for pictures on the red carpet of the premiere. 

Jameela Jamil
4/8
Image: Instagram/@jameelajamil

Jameela Jamil seemingly channelled her inner Titania as she arrived in a multi-coloured dress with a thigh-high slit at the premiere. 

Ginger Gonzaga and Patty Guggenheim
5/8
Image: Instagram/@disneyplus

Ginger Gonzaga, who will play Nikki Ramos, and Patty Guggenheim posed together at the premiere as they arrived in glamorous avatars.

Josh Segarra
6/8
Image: Instagram/@disneyplus

Josh Segarra looked dashing in a brown blazer that he wore over a black T-shirt at the premiere. The actor accessorised his look with a silver chain.

Jameela Jamil and Renée Elise Goldsberry
7/8
Image: Instagram/@disneyplus

Jameela Jamil and Renée Elise Goldsberry posed together in stunning dresses. Renée Elise Goldsberry looked beautiful in a black cut-out dress at the event.

She-Hulk cast
8/8
Image: Instagram/@disneyplus

The entire cast of the upcoming web series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law shared smiles at the series' premiere. Marvel Studios' Kevin Fiege was also present at the event.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives: Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor & more pictured in Bandra

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives: Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor & more pictured in Bandra
From an Arabian Horse to Birkin Bags: Full list of what Jacqueline got from the ‘conman’

From an Arabian Horse to Birkin Bags: Full list of what Jacqueline got from the ‘conman’
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com