'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil & More Stun At Series' Premiere

Tatiana Maslany is all set to make her MCU debut with the upcoming web series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The actor stunned in a black leather co-ord set at the premiere of the show.
Maslany was also joined by Mark Ruffalo, who will play She-Hulk's cousin The Hulk in the upcoming series.
The on-screen brother-sister duo shared smiles and also gave goofy poses for pictures on the red carpet of the premiere.
Jameela Jamil seemingly channelled her inner Titania as she arrived in a multi-coloured dress with a thigh-high slit at the premiere.
Ginger Gonzaga, who will play Nikki Ramos, and Patty Guggenheim posed together at the premiere as they arrived in glamorous avatars.
Josh Segarra looked dashing in a brown blazer that he wore over a black T-shirt at the premiere. The actor accessorised his look with a silver chain.
Jameela Jamil and Renée Elise Goldsberry posed together in stunning dresses. Renée Elise Goldsberry looked beautiful in a black cut-out dress at the event.