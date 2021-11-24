Shefali Shah Celebrates 1 Year Of 'proud' Emmy Victory For Her Netflix Show 'Delhi Crime'

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime, created history last year by being the first Indian show to win at the International Emmy Awards. The show, which was based on the horrific 2012's Delhi rape case, took home the Best Drama Series title at the 48th International Emmys. As the show's big win clocked one year, actor Shefali Shah reminisced about the series and expressed how she is always proud of being a part of it.

Shefali Shah played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix crime thriller series Delhi Crime. The actor often recalls about her role and reveals how she misses her strong character. Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a series of behind the scenes photos from the show and penned she will always be proud of being a part of the show. She wrote, "One year since we made history winning the EMMYS for Delhi Crime. So so proud and will be forever being a part of this show." The post also had several photos of the actor with the show's team and its maker, Richie Mehta. In her note, the actor gave a shoutout to the show's team and wrote, "This is to the team without them it wouldn't have been possible and the man Richie Mehta."

Details about Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime also has Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The show followed the aftermath of the Delhi gang-rape case featuring how the police investigated and found the men who perpetrated the crime. The show released on March 22, 2019, and received positive reviews from critics.

Shefali Shah has often talked about how she is proud of being a part of Delhi Crime. Last year, soon after winning the International Emmy Award, the actor penned a note about her journey. Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures, the actor penned she was still reeling under the euphoria of Delhi Crime's Emmy win. She further wrote she always knew the show was a winner for her. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor further wrote, "Delhi Crime is special, and it’s made not only out of expertise of various individuals but out of complete love, obsession and passion and unwavering belief in what we set out to create...this win belongs to all of us... and I feel honoured to be a part of such an incredible team... and I couldn’t have been more proud than I am today, as I was from day one..."

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial