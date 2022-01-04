Shefali Shah On Playing A Doctor In 'Human': 'I Had To Condition Myself To Act Like One'

The much-awaited medical thriller series, Human, starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. Recently, the national award-winning actor, Shefali Shah, revealed the challenges she faced in playing the character in Human. Shefali told that she conditioned herself, a lot to think, talk and act like Dr Gauri Nath, the character she portrays.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, Human will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. Recently, Shefali Shah, while talking about the series, said, "Streaming platforms for me have opened up a plethora of characters. Playing each one of them has been such a satiating and emptying and fulfilling experience."

Talking about Dr Gauri Nath - the character she will be portraying in the series - Shefali Shah said, "Dr Gauri Nath is no exception. She is a Pandora’s box of all that one can and can not imagine. She raised the bar given the critical nature of the role. Wearing her skin was a first for me."

'Hope my portrayal of her opens the mind to indecipherable characters': Shefali

Describing her character in Human, Shefali said, "I have never met nor heard of a person like her. She’s complicated and unpredictable. One of the most challenging characters I’ve played because we have absolutely nothing in common. Had I played her the way she was written I’d have been in the safe? But I chose to play her in an unexpected way and the directors thankfully agreed with my vision so she’s a gamble, a risk I’ve taken and she’s pushed me out of my comfort zone."

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor added, "I hope my portrayal of her opens the mind to indecipherable characters like her. And the show opens our eyes to what actually happens when doctors who are considered gods actually start playing god."

Kriti Kulhari, who will be seen playing the character of Dr Saina Sabarwal has also expressed her excitement and said, "I am super excited to see the reactions Human will receive. Thriller as a genre has always intrigued and drawn me so getting to explore the role of Dr Saira Sabarwal with a veteran like Shefali Shah in Human has been an absolute honour. We would spend hours going through the script trying to perfect the act much before the actual shoot."

