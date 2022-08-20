Shefali Shah Sheds Light On Difference Between Delhi Crime Season 1 & 2; 'It Is Raw, Real'

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime, created history last year by being the first Indian show to win at the International Emmy Awards. The show, which was based on the horrific 2012's Delhi rape case, took home the Best Drama Series title at the 48th International Emmys. As the critically-acclaimed series was recently renewed for Season 2, Shefali shah, who will be reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi from season 1, recently talked about the difference between the two seasons of the show.

Shefali Shah reveals Delhi Crime’s core will not change in season 2

According to the latest conversation with Galatta Plus magazine, Shefali Shah, who was recently tested COVID-19 positive, talked about the much-awaited Delhi Crime season 2 and explained the difference between the two season. She stated that in season 1, which revolved around the Delhi rape case, there was a crime post in which the characters came into the picture, however, in the upcoming season, the characters came out first followed by crime.

Explaining the same, she stated, “I think the difference between seasons one and two is that over there, there was a crime and these characters came into the picture. Over here, there are the characters so the investment in the characters has become even more, and there is a crime. Now it’s not just them as cops, it’s also them as people. It is all of it and more.”

Furthermore, Shefali Shah escalated the curiosity of the fans by stating how the upcoming season would be raw, real and gritty while adding that it will not be melodramatic nor about sensationalising a case or a moment. She also mentioned that the characters would be so strong and embedded that whatever was happening was their reaction to the situations around them.

“It is raw, real, gritty. It’s not melodramatic, it’s not about sensationalising a case or a moment. The characters are so strong and embedded that whatever is happening is their reaction to the situations around them,” she said.

Shefali Shah played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix crime thriller series Delhi Crime and is set to reprise her role in the second season as well along with some other notable actors namely Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh (IPS Trainee), Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh among others. The release date of the series has been set for August 26, 2022.

