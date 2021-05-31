Shehnaaz Gill Is 'proud Of' Sidharth Shukla's Role In 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has given her verdict on Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3, which released on May 29, 2021. The actor took to her Twitter account to share exactly how she felt about the Balika Vadhu actor's performance and the series in general. In the series, Shukla portrays the lead role of Agastya Rao.

Shehnaaz said that she enjoyed watching the series and binged it over the weekend. She even exclaimed that Sidharth had nailed the character of Agastya Rao. "Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!!", she wrote.

Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!! — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2021

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans responded with praise for both the actors. They were happy to see Shehnaaz supporting her friend and thanked her for the appreciation and support. They even reviewed Sidharth's performance as Agastya Rao. Many fans agreed with Shehnaaz Gill and said that Sidharth Shukla was perfect for the role writing, "Agastya Rao nailed it." The tweet went viral with more than 5,000 retweets and received more than 21,000 likes from the actor's fans.

Thank you for appreciation Sana. Sid is indeed such a talented actor & he was brilliant as AgastyaRao. Our champ is shining bright just like star with his OTT debut. ♥️🌟#SidharthShukla — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) May 29, 2021

Thank you Shehnaaz for loving & appreciating Sid’s performance as #AgatyaRao …indeed he has nailed it!❤️🥳

The way you both stand for each other & support is just amazing!

Many congrats to u too for winning Chandigarh’s desirable woman 2020.#SidharthShukla #BrokenButBeautiful3 — SidharthShukla Dubai FC™❤️ (@DubaiSidhearts) May 29, 2021

I love you for always standing up for your freinds & family! This is what I have learnt from you! Always be Yourself, do not fear judgements! You are the strongest inspiration I have ever had!#ShehnaazGill I love you! & yes #AgastyaRao nailed it! — Cynthia!✨🦀🔪 (@thecynthiadavid) May 29, 2021

Thank You Shehnaaz For Loving And Appreciating Sidharth For Playing The Role Of #AgatyaRao And Yes He Nailed It ..♥️🥳



Thank You For Being An Amazing Friend And Ab Apne Itna Kiya Hai Tou Please IMDb Pe Rating De Do .. (10/10) Ok 🥺♥️



And Congratulations For This Achievement ♥️ — Sidharth A. Shukla 🇵🇰 FC *Agastya Is Buggu ♥️ (@TeamPakSid) May 29, 2021

I love you for always standing for you friends and family. You are the strong women and inspiration to alot of women. #ShehnaazGill I love you! & Sidharth you as Agastya Rao nailed it! I only watched 3 episodes yet but excited to watch rest tomorrow. ❤️✨ — ✨Pure soul ✨❤️ (@Puresou04897683) May 29, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 released on May 29, 2021. The series marked his debut on an OTT platform. It includes Sonia Rathee in the lead role with Shukla as the two navigate their feelings for each other. Shukla portrays the role of Agastya Rao and Sonia Rathee plays Rumi. The two seem to be in love with each other but do not wish to pursue each other since they have different goals.

Broken But Beautiful 3's trailer was released on May 16, 2021, and promised a romantic series full of drama. The description of the series read, "Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love." So far, the reviews for Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 have been positive with the series receiving a rating of 8.9 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Other cast members of the series include Vikrant Massey, Manvir Singh, Ehan Bhat, Taniya Kalra and many others. Broken But Beautiful 3 has been helmed by Priyanka Ghose and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The series is available to watch on ALT Balaji.

