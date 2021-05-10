Shehnaaz Gill Takes On Gaurav Gera's Challenge, Says 'sadda LOL LOL, Tuhada LOL Challenge'

Shehnaaz Gill is known for her hilarious Instagram posts and never shies away from speaking about what's on her mind. The actor was recently challenged by comedian Gaurav Gera to participate in their new Amazon Prime show LOL Hasse Toh Phasse. Here is everything you need to know about Shehnaaz Gill's Twitter reply to Gaurav Gera's invitation.

Shehnaaz Gill accepts Gaurav Gera's LOL challenge

Amazon Prime's LOL Hasse Toh Phasse is a new comic reality show that is being judged by Bollywood actors Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani. The show has a different format than all the other reality shows where some of India's best comedians would be locked up in a room for six hours and all they have to do is not laugh or even smile. The other contestants will try their best to make the other participants laugh. The last one standing, without cracking up, would take home the prize. The show, which premiered on April 30, 2021, featured comedians like Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Kusha Kapila, and Mallika Dua.

One of television's most popular actors Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle recently and stated that he could easily win this show. Replying to the Balika Vadhu actor's tweet, comedian Sunil Grover said that it isn't as easy as it looks and also tagged Gaurav Gera and made a suggestion that Sidharth Shukla should also be a part of the show. The banter wasn't just limited till inviting Sidharth, Gaurav Gera, in his tweet, said that if they are calling Sidharth, they might as well have Shehnaaz Gill on board as well. Gill, in her trademark Tommy style, replied with, "Sadda LOL LOL, tuhada LOL challenge? Theek hai, challenge accepted."

.@primevideoin agar main iss ghar mein hota, toh pakka jeet jata 😐#LOLonPrime pic.twitter.com/nZ4Gc0Hc1g — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 10, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill's latest work

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to appear in the upcoming Punjabi language film, Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from this, Gill has also been venturing into the music video industry after her reality television stint and has appeared in more than six videos since then. She was last seen in the music video for the song Fly by Badshah and Uchana Amit. Shehnaaz is also set to feature in Shreya Ghoshal's upcoming music video for a song called Habit, which will also feature actor Sidharth Shukla.

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.