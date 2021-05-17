Last Updated:

Sherlock Star Mark Gatiss' Father Maurice Passes Away At The Age Of 89

Sherlock actor Mark Gatiss took to Twitter to announce that his father died at the age of 89 recently. He shared three pictures of his dad along with the tweet.

Sherlock actor Mark Gatiss recently took to his Twitter handle and announced the sad news of his father passing away at the age of 89. Gatiss shared a series of pictures of his late father from his younger days and also thanked the NHS Bishop Auckland Hospital for taking care of his father in his final days. Fans and followers of the Sherlock star also replied to this tweet and offered him their sympathies. 

Mark Gatiss took to Twitter to announce the sad news of his father's demise on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Mark shared three pictures of his dad Maurice, the first one from his younger days, the second from his wedding, and the third one being a recent click. The Game of Thrones actor wrote that his dad passed away just a few days before his 90th birthday and was a wonderful man. Gatiss also thanked the staff at the hospital where his father was being treated in his last days. 

Netizens react to Matt Gatiss' post 

Mark Gatiss posted the tweet on May 16, 2021, and since then it has garnered close to 30k likes and 350 retweets. A lot of people extended their sympathies and support to the grieving actor while others sent him their love. A fan replied to his tweet saying, "'Dear old Dad' - what a lovely way to be thought of. He obviously did it right. My condolences", while another wrote, "I’m so sorry for your loss Mark, I’ll keep you and your family in my thoughts."

Mark Gatiss' work 

Mark Gatiss is a popular English writer, actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director. His work includes writing for and acting in the television series Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Dracula and he also portrayed the character of Tycho Nestoris in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. He played the role of Sherlock's brother Mycroft in the series and has also written four episodes, which are The Great Game, The Hounds of Baskerville, The Empty Hearse, and The Six Thatchers. 

