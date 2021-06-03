Sherni Release Date And Where To Watch Thriller Starring Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's movie Sherni is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The makers released the much-awaited trailer of the movie yesterday and it has been received well by the audience. With 10 million views in just a day, the trailer has surely increased the excitement of the movie among the viewers. Sherni features Vidya Balan playing the lead role of a forest officer who is brought in to rid the villagers of a big cat. However, the villagers and even the men around her think that she is not any good for the job at hand. Fans are now wondering about the Sherni release date and the Sherni OTT release.

Sherni release date

Sherni will be released to the audience on June 18, 2021. The exciting trailer was released yesterday and sees Vidya Balan’s incredible journey set in a world full of characters and challenges. The official description of the movie reads as, “A jaded forest officer (Vidya Balan) leads a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress, while battling intense obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made.” Fans will be able to watch the movie from June 18, 2021. The movie is helmed by Newton-fame director Amit Masurkar. Here is a look at where to watch Sherni and details about the Sherni OTT release.

Where to watch Vidya Balan's movie Sherni?

Sherni is an upcoming Amazon original movie. The thriller drama will be made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. All the subscribers of Amazon Prime will be able to watch the movie on the OTT platform. One just needs to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime to watch Sherni anytime and anywhere on their devices from June 18, 2021.

Sherni's trailer

Ever since the launch of the trailer, fans have been excited about Sherni's release. Apart from Vidya Balan, the Sherni cast features Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala among others. At the trailer launch, Vidya Balan shared her thoughts about the movie and said, “Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also, the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways.” Here is a look at the Sherni trailer.

Image: A still from the trailer

