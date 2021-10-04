Shibani Dandekar Explains Why Women Empowerment Is A 'Double Edged Sword'

Renowned model and actor Shibani Dandekar opened up about the need for women's empowerment in society and why she thinks it is a 'double-edged sword'. The Indian-Australian actor is known for advocating for gender equality whilst fortifying her views on women empowerment for young girls gearing up to take on the world. She also got candid about the negative and positive aspects of the journey to fight against societal stereotypes.

Shibani Dandekar on how women empowerment is a 'Double-edged sword'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 41-year-old model got candid about the importance of moving forward in the journey of empowering women despite the numerous roadblocks. Saying that women empowerment is a 'double-edged sword', Dandekar reasoned that women have to consider all the progress made over the years but at the same time, the pace at which the slow movement is taking place is disheartening to witness. Appearing optimistic about the situation, she urged the women to focus on the positive side rather than thinking about the wearying struggles.

Additionally, Love In The Times Of Corona fame also believes that the journey of attaining equal rights for women should not be a fight at all. She also urged women to use their voices and speak up as it is their responsibility to set an example for the young girls after them. She also believed in focusing on moving forward.

More on Shibani Dandekar

On the work front, the model started her journey as a television anchor in American television followed by some anchoring gigs in India. She promptly shot to fame as the co-host of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Apart from anchoring, the model has appeared in several shows and movies namely Shaandaar, Namaste America, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and more. She was also a contestant on the popular dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In 2020, the actor appeared in the second season of the popular series Four More Shots Please Season 2 and Hostages Season 2. For her upcoming projects, Dandekar is gearing up to appear in the Telugu and Malayalam remake of the critically acclaimed 2014 film Queen namely That is Mahalakshmi and Zam Zam.

Image: Instagram/@shibanidandekar