Shikha Talsania Talks About Her 'zid' To Perform And Entertain Audience

Shikha Talsania is a well-known face in the movie industry who has been a part of only three movies in her career so far and yet created her presence on-screen. As the actor is also an established theatre artist, she recently expressed her desire to be back on stage and revealed how she just wanted to perform different characters for the audience.



Veere Di wedding fame Shikha Talsania’s lockdown saga

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Shikha Talsania spoke about how she was busy staging four plays right before the second wave struck and added that it was her ‘zid’ to perform and entertain the audience essaying different characters. Stating further, she highlighted that she just wanted to perform, create art, collaborate and make something entertaining for herself and the audience. She then recalled how she learned from her parents and theatre teachers that one must follow their interests as life is too short and people must make most of it. Speaking about whether she liked working in movies or theatre, she stated that adored theatre but loved films and being in front of the camera equally. Adding to it, she also stated how it was all about performance.

Shika Talsania also spoke about her pandemic days when she was filming for her web series in Delhi followed by wrapping up the shoot in UP. She further revealed that when they planned to begin their shoots in Goa, the coronavirus cases began to rise and they had to call off the shoot. Shikha also stated that even some of their team members were tested positive during the same time and added that they haven’t shot since then.

While speaking about her latest play, One on One with Rajit Kapoor, for which she was in Lucknow a while ago, she stated how she received a chance to be back on stage before the second lockdown when the theatres were operational for a few months. As it was shut all over again, she wished that she wanted to go back on stage while the audience gets permission to visit the theatres. She stated-

“I am waiting with bated breath to be back on stage. Thankfully, till then OTT is wonderfully entertaining us all.”

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she mentioned that she has been gearing up for a Marathi show, Shantit Kranti in which she will be essaying the role of a yoga practitioner. Adding to it, she mentioned how she practices pilates in real life and further teased that she is also waiting for her web series to be announced this year.

IMAGE: SHIKHA TALSANIA INSTAGRAM

