Shonda Rhimes Celebrates 10 Years Of Grey's Anatomy's Musical Episode; Shares BTS Video

In celebration of completing 10 years of Grey's Anatomy's Song Beneath The Song episode, producer Shonda Rhimes shared a never seen before behind-the-scenes clip with fans. She reminisced on how the episode was one of the most memorable moments of the show for her and the amount of fun they had while shooting it. Shonda said she was grateful for the "great experience".

In the video shared on Shonda Rhimes' Twitter account, Grey's Anatomy cast members Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr Miranda Bailey, Sara Ramirez, who plays Callie Torres, and Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt, were seen performing together on a small stage with tall red curtains in the background. The group was performing Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars, with Ramirez on the vocals, McKidd playing the bass and Chandra Wilson harmonising with Sara. In the thread, Shonda Rhimes added a link for fans to see the entire process of the making of the iconic episode. Grey's Anatomy's musical episode was the eighteenth one in Season 7. Here's how producer Shonda Rhimes' celebrated the completion of a decade.

Shonda Rhimes' celebrates Grey's Anatomy's Song Beneath The Song episode's 10th anniversary

Of all Shonda Rhimes' shows, Grey's Anatomy has been a big hit among fans. The episode Song Beneath the Song was aired on March 31, 2011, and was named after Maria Taylor's song. An album called Grey's Anatomy: The Musical Event was released on the same day.

The episode starts off with a pregnant Callie Torres being rushed to the hospital after getting into a severe car accident. While the doctors try to save her life, she hallucinates and turns her life into a musical. In the world of Torres' hallucination, the other doctors manage to quickly follow along.

Fans chimed in the comment section to react to the 10-year anniversary. Many agreed with Shonda and called it their "favourite episode" and "iconic". Some had mixed feelings towards the episode saying they had a "love-hate relationship". Other fans expressed that they loved the episode plus its songs and had gotten the entire album on their playlist. Fans also applauded Sara Ramirez for her vocals.

