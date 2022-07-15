'Shoorveer' Twitter Review: Netizens Left Divided After Watching Hotstar's Military Drama

Disney+ Hotstar has brought a brand new military drama to the home screens of the viewers - Shoorveer. The Hotstar Special follows the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India. The plot intensifies as the task force cadets undergo specialized training to become India's first responder team against national threats.

Bankrolled by Juggernaut Productions, the latest web series has been created by Samar Khan and helmed by Kanishk Varma. The show boasts an ensemble cast featuring the likes of seasoned actors including Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari. It also features Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Abhishek Saha, Aadil Khan, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles. The makers have seemingly packed the film with intense scenes of air combat, land operations and intelligence subterfuge. It also presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.

Shoorveer Twitter review

Soon after Shoorveer arrived on Disney+ Hotstar, moviegoers took to their Twitter handles to react to the show. However, netizens were seemingly divided as some liked the web series while others had different opinions. A Twitter user wrote, "What a series!!! Seeing every episode my enthusiasm doubled and I was; I am and will also be proud of the heroes of our country. Great work totally entertaining," while another wrote, "Shoorveer's creators deserve credit. This great masterwork on special forces ShoorveerOnHotstar deserves every award. Others also called the show a "masterpiece."

What a series!!! Seeing every episode my enthusiasm doubled and I was ; am and will also be proud of the heroes of our country. Great work totally entertaining.#ShoorveerOnHotstar @DisneyPlusHS #Shoorveer — Manohar (@1996Edition) July 15, 2022

Shoorveer's creators deserve credit. This great maskerwork on special forces #ShoorveerOnHotstar deserves every award.

@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/Vy8qg2ufsV — Kifli (@AKF_Kanha) July 15, 2022

Goosebumps watching Shoorveer !!! Bharat ke Veer Jawano ko koti koti pranam !! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 बन्दे मातरम!! #ShoorveerOnHotstar @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/D7mp2HHdDe — Sujib Chandra (@Witty_Daddy) July 15, 2022

I just saw Shoorveer and i would say it is a masterpiece. It feels patriotic and motivated me to become an Airman.

What a magnificent Concept . #ShoorveerOnHotstar @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/UkFtuWzMin — Sarah Lang (@DeepakS83652017) July 15, 2022

On the other hand, another section of viewers did not enjoy the military drama and compared it to Indian daily soaps. A Twitter user wrote, "Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Crashes Before Take-Off Shoorveer review: new Hotstar Specials web series sees the creation of a new elite unit made up of Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force — but it lacks narrative momentum, suffers from clunky dialogues and direction." Another quipped the show was similar to a StarPlus show and wrote, "Abhi abhi main #shoorveer ka 8 episodes dekha,dekhne ke time yaisa lag raha tha jaise ki main koi star plus pe tv serial dekh raha hun.Bakwas webseries,Puri ki puri galti director ki hai.Disney+hot star walon sony liv se aur Amazon se kuch seekho.Kuch achha le ke aao #suzhal type."

Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Crashes Before Take-Off Shoorveer review: new Hotstar Specials web series sees the creation of a new elite unit made up of Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force — but it lacks narrative momentum, suffers from clunky dialogues and direction, an… — GoCredii (@GoCredii) July 15, 2022

Abhi abhi main #shoorveer ka 8 episodes dekha,dekhne ke time yaisa lag raha tha jaise ki main koi star plus pe tv serial dekh raha hun.Bakwas webseries,Puri ki puri galti director ki hai.Disney+hot star walon sony liv se aur Amazon se kuch seekho.Kuch achha le ke aao #suzhal type — ANNA 🙏 (@OnlyVijayKumar) July 14, 2022

Image: Twitter/@DisneyPlusHS