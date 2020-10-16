Where Is 'Family Feud' Filmed? Here's Everything About The Show

The Steve Harvey hosted Family Feud has always been one of the few shows that maintained a good competitive reality show spirit in its seasons. Due to the pandemic, the showrunners halted production on the filming process of the show. However, the show has been back on for quite some time with an all-new location. The previous versions of the show were shot at a different studio and the new set has been created at another studio altogether. Thus, here is a look at the Family Feud filming location.

Steve Harvey's Family Feud filming location

Where is Family Feud Filmed?

The show Family Feud began rolling original episodes from September 14. This is currently the 22nd season and fans have been pouring love for the show. Family Feud has been shot in two locations and the makers utilized the old and new locations for filming the current season. According to a report by Deadline, the production for Family Feud has been split between Los Angeles and Atlanta. The show has also been filmed behind closed doors in California and Georgia, according to the report.

The show thus has been moving back and forth as the production unit shifts sets from time to time. During the shoots, all safety measures had been followed by the members present on the set. The show itself saw the host and the contestants maintain social distancing norms. The episodes of season 22 were filmed without an audience and with a minimum number of crew members who were present on set, according to the report.

The early episodes of the show had been shot in Georgia where the show was originally filmed previously. However, due to certain requirements, the schedule of the filming of the show was divided. While some episodes were also shot in California, fans will mostly witness the shots taken from the Los Angeles and Atlanta studios. The show was originally created by Mark Goodson and it first aired back in 1976. The show features two teams of contestants competing against each other to win a grand prize, according to the report.

