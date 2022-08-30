Shooting Of Natalie Portman's 'Lady In The Lake' Halted After Threats Of Extortion

Actor Natalie Portman's team for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, recently faced a hiccup after the shooting was halted. The production of the series was halted in the US state of Maryland after the show’s team received a threat of violence. As per New York Post, the makers were forced to suspend filming after local drug dealers threatened to shoot up the set unless they were paid USD 50,000.

As per Los Angeles Times, the Baltimore Police Department has issued a statement where they mentioned how “the locals” warned producers of the forthcoming series Lady in the Lake that they would “come back later this evening [and] shoot someone” if they didn’t stop filming in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

Shooting of Natalie Portman's next halted

Endeavor Content, who is bankrolling the project clarified that two men confronted and brandished a gun at a driver on the Lady in the Lake production crew on Friday before the commencement of the shoot. The incident occurred before the rest of the cast and crew arrived on set.

Further taking cognizance of the entire situation, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy told LA Times that “The leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location.” The International media outlet later reported that none of the producers was present during the altercation.

“The safety and security of our crew, cast, and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward,” the Endeavor Content rep said.

The upcoming drama is based on the best-selling novel of the same title by author Laura Lippman. Set in Baltimore in the 1960s, the story of the forthcoming drama revolves around unsolved murder that pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent herself as an investigative reporter. Portman also serves as an executive producer on the project, co-created by Alma Har’el and Dre Ryan. The show is set to air on Apple TV+ and the premiere date is much awaited.