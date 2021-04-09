Shows Like 'Ginny And Georgia' That You Can Add To Your "What To Watch On Netflix" List

Shows like Ginny And Georgia are about turning a new chapter in one's life and putting one's past behind them. The series stars the likes of Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Felix Mallard and Brianne Howey, amongst others. If you're the kind who likes the twists and turns that shows like Ginny and Georgia web series offer, the following list of Dramedy shows on Netflix may be of interest to you. Read on to see the potential new additions to your "What To Watch On Netflix" list.

Ginny And Georgia trailer:

Shows like Ginny and Georgia:

1) Teenage Bounty Hunters:

The first addition to the list of dramedy shows on Netflix that are similar to Ginny And Georgia web series stars the likes of Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini and Devon Hales, amongst others. Much like the aforementioned show, the story of Teenage Bounty Hunters focuses on a group of young adults who are facing the challenges of life and is peppered with humorous moments. The show, which has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Atypical

The Keir Gilchrist-frontlined series talks about the challenges of life that are faced by an individual who is on the autism spectrum. Much like Ginny and Georgia, Atypical presents a rather serious subject to its audience members with moments of levity and humour. Additionally, much like Ginny and Georgia, Atypical is about rising above one's own shortcomings. All three seasons of the recently-concluded show, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Trinkets

The Netflix show that focuses on a group of Kleptomaniacs touches upon similar themes as Ginny And Georgia. Themes like roadblocks in relationships as well as the need to be better than the version of oneself in the past are some of the parallels that one can draw between the two shows. The show, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) 13 Reasons Why

One of Netflix's landmark shows, much like Ginny and Georgia, is about the various secrets that are kept by people and their checkered pasts. Additionally, the two shows preach the message that one must be able to adjust and adapt to the changing environment in their own unique manner. The show, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Greenhouse Academy

Greenhouse Academy is about ambition, the drama that ensues amongst young adults and climbing up the seemingly slippery social ladder, which are the three themes that one can spot in both the Netflix shows. The series is front-lined by the likes of Grace Van Dien, Ariel Mortman, and Finn Roberts, amongst others. The show, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) The Duchess

The series which sees its lead character in an unusual conundrum tells the story of an individual, in addition to dealing with the conundrum in question, go through life and tackle the various obstacles that it throws her way. Additionally, similar to Ginny and Georgia, the makers of The Duchess have infused their content, which brings to light several real-world issues, with a unique brand of humour. The show, which has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Dash & Lily

The Netflix series, much like Ginny and Georgia, focuses on a handful of young adults, the interactions between whom is the source of all the drama and the comedy that the show is known for. These are two of the several commonalities between Ginny and Georgia and Dash & Lily. The show, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) On My Block

Yet another dramedy that one can put on their "What to Watch On Netflix List" is On My Block, which revolves around the lives of a group of teenagers who exhibit a certain degree of street-smartness. Much like Ginny and Georgia, the show sees its young adults navigating through life and coming up with creative ways for dealing with its various hurdles. The show, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) Alexa & Katie

Alexa & Katie is similar to Ginny And Georgia on multiple levels. It deals with a serious subject (One of the central characters is a Cancer patient) with levity and humour. In addition to the same, the two shows subtly preach the message of taking one day at a time. The show, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

10) One Day At A Time

The themes of not letting one's past get the better of them and showing life from the perspective of a group of individuals who differ from the ones that populate their surroundings are some of the numerous similarities between One Day At A Time and Ginny And Georgia. The series in question follows a family who are dealing with various forms of discriminations and labels that one can see being assigned to them throughout the course of the show. The recently cancelled dramedy, which also touches upon PTSD in Army veterans, is available for streaming on Netflix.