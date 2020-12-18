Shows Like 'Manhunt Deadly Games'; 6 Shows To Add To Your List If You Liked The Series

The success of Manhunt: Unabomber, prompted the showrunners to create a season of the show. Thus in February 2020, Manhunt season 2, also called Manhunt Deadly Games arrived with fresh episodes on Spectrum. The true-crime drama show uncovers the real-life criminal investigation of an innocent security guard Richard Jewell played by Cameron Britton. Jewell is consumed by the media after he spots a bomb at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing.

In a surprising turn of events Jewell who was touted as the hero for saving lives, became the prime suspect when FBI started investigating the show. If you liked Manhunt Deadly Games, here are 6 other similar shows for you to add to your list.

6 Shows like Manhunt Deadly Games

The Sinner (2017)

Source: Still from The Sinner (Netflix)

The Sinner is a popular anthology based on Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel of the same name. The show follows the life of police Detective Bill Pullman who attempts to understand the motives of regular-people-turned-criminals. The premise of the show is very similar to the accusations levied against Richard Jewell in Manhunt: Deadly Games. The Sinner is one of the best crime shows on Netflix. It has met with critical acclaim and has garnered a huge fan following, thanks to impeccable performances from the actors and a storyline that gets more unpredictable with every season.

Real Detective (2016)

Source: Still from Real Detective (Netflix)

Real Detective is an outstanding non-fiction crime-drama show. Just like Manhunt: Deadly Games retells the real story of Richard Jewell, Real Detective cites real homicidal cases from detectives’ past. Each episode delves deep into a case that has stayed with homicide detectives long after their service. Two seasons of the Canadian crime drama is available on Netflix. According to its IMDb page, the show is inspired by HBO’s acclaimed drama TV series True Detective.

The Pharmacist (2020)

Source: Still from Netflix Trailer (YouTube)

Netflix’s The Pharmacist is a documentary show that narrates the true story of a small town Pharmacist who embarks on a crusade to bring justice to his son’s killers. After losing his son in a drug-related shooting, the small-town pharmacist Dan Schneider strives to bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation's devastating opioid epidemic. Helmed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, the show arrived on Netflix on February 5, 2020.

Mindhunter (2017–2019)

Source: Still from Mindhunter (Netflix)

Mindhunter is one of best known psychological crime thriller TV series that revolves around the interviews of imprisoned serial killers taken by FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench. The agents are accompanied by psychologist Wendy Carr. Cameron Britton, who plays Richard Jewell in Manhunt: Deadly Games, plays criminal mastermind Edmund Kemper on this show. IMDb reveals that Mindhunter series has derived heavy inspiration from the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Uni written by retired FBI agent John E. Douglas, co-authored by Mark Olshaker.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Source: Still from Netflix Trailer (YouTube)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is a six-part miniseries that details the 2013 abuse and eventual murder of Gabriel Fernandez, an eight-year-old boy from Palmdale, California. The boy's murder and the trials of his guardians and social workers prompt uncomfortable questions about the system's protection of vulnerable children. The documentary series was released on Netflix on February 26, 2020.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Source: Still from Netflix Trailer (YouTube)

One of the Netflix shows that has been trending recently is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The show narrates the story of Joe Exotic, the eccentric owner of the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma, who became the subject of controversy for years thanks to his breeding and treatment of the big cats in his care. Joe’s high-profile rivalry with Big Cat Rescue CEO and advocate Carole Baskin eventually escalated to the point where Exotic was convicted in a federal murder for hire case for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Baskin.

