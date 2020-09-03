Shriya Pilgaonkar Bags Lead Role In Amazon Prime's New Show 'MensRea' Opposite Anuja Joshi

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who has garnered tremendous appreciation for her stint in Mirzapur, is now all set to appear in another web series namely ‘MensRea’. The shooting of the show will go on floors from September onwards. Shriya Pilgoakar has bagged the lead role in this upcoming Amazon Prime Show.

Owing to the ongoing, COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of the show was stalled. However, the makers have now decided to resume their work and hopefully, the show will be out soon. MensRea is a legal drama that will present Shriya in a headstrong role. Directed by Shefali Bhooshan, the show will also feature Hello Mini fame Anuja Joshi opposite Shriya.

Amid the lockdown, Anuja moved to the US due to some personal commitments. However, she will soon travel back to film the show. Talking about her travel, Anuja said,

"This has been a crazy year but I'm also quite overwhelmed with the warm love and wishes I have been receiving for my engagement. I have a few work assignments to finish shooting for and I'm looking forward to my visit to India. The production team is extremely particular about the health and safety of everyone associated with the projects I'm working on. I do miss being on sets but honestly, the lockdown has been fulfilling for me in many different ways and I’m extremely grateful for everything I have received."

About Shriya Pilgaonkar’s career

Shriya Pilgaonkar began her acting career at the tender age of five in the Hindi daily soap Tu Tu Main Main. She played the role of a boy named Bittu. Ever since then, she ventured into theatre by being a part of several plays like Freedom Of Love, Bombay Dying and more. She rose to fame with her role in the crime thriller Mirzapur. Revolving around topics like drugs, lawlessness and guns the show saw her as Sweety Gupta, the wife of the main protagonist Guddu (Played by Ali Fazal).

After Mirzapur, she was roped in for essaying the role of Chanchal in Gurinder Chaddha’s Beecham House. Now, Shriya has bagged another web series, however, the viewers will now see her as one of the main lead. The plot of the series is yet unknown and fans are waiting for the makers to announce more details about MenRea.

