Shtisel Episodes Now Streaming On Netflix; Watch The 3rd Season Of The Famous Israeli Show

Shtisel is an Israeli drama series that first premiered on June 29, 2013. The show became available on Netflix in 2018. The show was renewed after its two seasons in 2019. Due to the global pandemic, the filming of the show was delayed. However, the much anticipated third season is here. Shtisel episodes of its third season are now streaming on Netflix.

How many episodes in Shtisel season 3?

The third season of the show has nine episodes, unlike its first and second season which have 12 episodes each. The show commenced its distribution through the OTT platform Netflix in 2018. Shtisel Season 3 episodes are as follows: White Flags, The Bird, Public Telephone, First Smile, White, Cestrum Nocturnum, A Long Path That Is Short, Mame, Mame, and Where Does Everyone Suddenly Go? The third season of the show is set seven years after Akiva's mother's death.

Shtisel characters

The show cast Doval'e Glickman as Shulem Shtisel who is a Shtisel patriarch and works as a rabbi in a cheder. Michael Aloni played the role of Akiva Shtisel, the son of Shulem who works as a teacher in a cheder. Neta Riskin played the role of Giti Weiss and Shira Haas played the role of Ruchami Weiss. The show also cast Sarel Piterman as Zvi Arye Shtisel, Orly Silbersatz Banai as Aliza Gvili, and Zohar Strauss as Lippe Weiss.

Read Shtisel Plot

The Israeli show is created by Yehonatan Indusky and Ori Elon. The show is set in a Haredi neighbourhood in Geula, Jerusalem while the plot revolves around the Shtisel family living in the neighbourhood. In the show, the Shtisel family makes unconventional life choices that affect their family dynamics. Akiva Shtisel is a 26 year old son of Shulem Shtisel. The two works in a cheder, a Jewish school. Akiva falls in love with the mother of one of his students while Shulem asks Akiva to meet Esti Gottlieb, a 19-year-old girl.

The show has an international presence and is famous worldwide. The soft humour that is also non-offensive has made people fall in love with the show. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

Promo Image Source: Shtisel's Instagram