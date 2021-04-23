Shweta Tiwari Shares An Inspiring Quote About Suffering From The 'Shadow And Bone' Book

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actors in the television industry and is also an avid reader. One can frequently spot pictures of her reading latest contemporary books while expressing her love for books in the captions. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor has been sharing pictures from several photoshoots too, leaving fans and followers in awe. Here is everything you need to know about the inspiring quote she posted on her IG story earlier today.

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram story

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Shweta Tiwari recently took to her official IG handle and shared an inspiring quote from the Shadow and Bone book trilogy. She shared a page from the book, where she highlighted the quote and it read, "Suffering is cheap as clay and twice as common. What matters is what each man makes of it." The television star also added a hashtag, which was 'ruin and rising'.

Shadow and Bone book trilogy

Shadow and Bone is a fantasy adventure and debut novel written by American author Leigh Bardugo. The book revolves around Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan who grows up in the Russia-inspired land of Ravka before her entire life changes when she unexpectedly harnesses a power she never knew she had to save her best friend. A TV series adaptation of the novel, titled Shadow and Bone will premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post

Shweta Tiwari recently touched the 2 million followers milestone on the social networking site and has been very active in posting new pictures and videos as well. She shared multiple pictures from her latest photoshoot on her IG handle. She could be seen wearing a green-colored ruffle gown with flared short sleeves. She left her long hair open and went with smokey eyes to give a glamorous finish to her overall look. She shared multiple images from her shoot, where she posed next to a pool.

Shweta Tiwari's works

Shweta Tiwari gained massive popularity after her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay from 2001-2008. She has been a part of several reality shows as well including Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, winning the former one. She was last seen in Sony's finite television series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan from 2019 to 2020.

