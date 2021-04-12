Siddhanth Kapoor Shares 'Muzaffarnagar Ki Kahani'; Fans Speculate 'Bhaukaal 2' Release

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor recently posted a video clip on social media from his popular web series, Bhaukaal that showcased some thrilling glimpses from the show. As the fans watched the video clip on Siddhanth Kapoor’s Instagram account, many of them dropped in a question asking about the release of Bhaukaal season 2.

Siddhanth Kapoor tells the tale of Bhaukaal’s Muzaffarnagar

Siddhanth Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip for all his fans which featured the tale of Muzaffarnagar from his famous MX Player, web series Bhaukaal. The video depicted how gangs rule the city of Muzaffarnagar where the Shaukeens gang rule the East, Chintu Aur Pintu, the Dedha brothers rule the West. It also depicted how the SSP, Naveen Sikhera had been transferred to Muzaffarnagar to vanish crime from the city.

In the caption, Siddhanth Kapoor added “Bhaukaal” and added a fire symbol next to it. Many of the fans took to Siddhanth Kapoor’s Instagram and commented on how they were excited to watch the video while many others speculated whether Bhaukaal season 2 was planning to hit the screens soon. Many of them also stated in the comments section how they were waiting for Bhaukaal season 2 while many others dropped in heart and fire emojis in the comments to depict how much they liked this video clip. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Siddhanth Kapoor’s Bhaukaal video.

About Bhaukaal season 2 cast, plot and more

The complete Bhaukaal season 2 cast details haven't been revealed yet but it is expected that many of the actors from the first season will be reprising their roles. Bhaukaal season 2 cast will include Mohit Raina as Naveen Sikhera, Abhimanyu Singh as Shaukeen, Bidita Bag as Nazneen, Siddhanth Kapoor as Chintu Dedha, Pradeep Nagar as Pintu Dedha, Rashmi Rajput as Puja Sikhera, Sunny Hinduja as Farukh Qureshi and many others. While Bhaukaal season 2 plot details are still a secret, it is expected from the makers to continue the plot in the new season. The series has been directed by Jatin Wagle while bankrolled by Sameer Nair, Vicky Bahri, Deepak Segal, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja. The show was launched with a 10 episode season on MX Player in May 2020 while there have been no official updates about the release of the new season.



Promo Image Source: Siddhanth Kapoor's Instagram

