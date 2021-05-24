Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Share Plans To Watch 'The Family Man' Season 1 Again

Popular television celebs Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill watched The Family Man season 2 trailer which was dropped recently and was all praises for the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer. The popular duo took to their Twitter space to laud the trailer and shared that they plan to rewatch The Family Man season 1.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla share plans to watch The Family Man season 1 again

Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill took to her Twitter space to hail the trailer and tagging Sidharth Shukla wrote, " Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya Sidharth Shukla. Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan."

Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya 👏 @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan ❤️❤️ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 24, 2021

To this Sidharth responded by praising Manoj Bajpayee for his acting chops as Srikant in the web series and wrote, "Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill #LoveTheFamilyMan, kya kadak trailer hai!" He also tagged Manoj Bajapayee in the tweet.

Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill , #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj , kya kadak trailer hai! https://t.co/RnF5KUyUU5 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 24, 2021

Reaction to Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill's tweet

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee got wind of Sid and Shehnaaz's plans and was quick to tweet his response. The actor used a dialogue from the web series and asked them to wait as he is also planning to join them in rewatching the first season. Take a look at his tweet below.

@ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla Tumlog ka plan sunkar mujhe FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO ho raha hai... main bhi aa raha hoon guys, mere liye ruko 😊 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 24, 2021

More about SidNaaz

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been making headlines ever since the duo's stint on a popular reality tv show. The two have since then been spotted many times together by paparazzi and even shown appreciation for each other on social media. While Shehnaaz Gill gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Honsla Rakh, Sidharth will be soon seen in Alt Balaji's Broken But Beautiful 3. The duo will also be soon seen in their third music video together for Shreya Ghoshal's song, Habit. Their previous two music videos Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona were loved by the audience leaving them wanting more SidNaaz.

The Family Man Season 2 release date

Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, the web series revolves around the story of Srikant who tries to balance his life as an office going family man and a spy who is trying to save the country from an impending attack. The series marks the debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni in Bollywood and she is playing the role of the antagonist in the series. The series also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi among many others in prominent roles. Helmed by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 is slated to release on June 4, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Watch The Family Man Season 2 trailer right here.

IMAGE: SHEHNAAZ GILL AND THE FAMILY MAN'S INSTAGRAM

