Sidharth Shukla Impressed By 'The Family Man 2's Chellam Sir, Wants To Meet Him

The Family Man season 2 has been garnering a lot of love from its audience, and a character from the series that people have been loving the most is that of Chellam Sir. Actor Sidharth Shukla recently joined that bandwagon of the celebs who are impressed by Chellam Sir's character. Sharing that he recently completed watching the show, Sidharth Shukla tweeted about Chellam Sir asking where could he find him. This tweet of the actor also got a reply from the Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video.

Sidharth Shukla tweets about Chellam Sir

Actor Sidharth Shukla recently completed watching the show The Family Man 2, which has been creating a lot of buzz since the time its trailer was released. Besides the performance of Samantha Akkineni as Raji, the character of Chellam Sir in The Family Man 2, played by actor Uday Mahesh, has also been receiving a lot of love from the fans and audience. Netizens are even comparing Chellam Sir to Google for the amount of knowledge he possesses. Actor Sidharth Shukla has also expressed his love for the character and expressed his desire to meet Chellam Sir.



Zara yeh Chellam sir se mulakat karwa do! His inputs made the new mission 💯 🙌🏻 #EnjoyedTheFamilyMan2 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 14, 2021

After he posted the tweet, he soon got a reply from Amazon Prime Video. Take a look at what they replied to the Balika Vadhu actor.

even chellam sir knows who is the coolest person, you 👑 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 14, 2021

The Family Man 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. It stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, with Samantha Akkineni, Priya Mani Raj, Sharad Kelkar, Uday Mahesh, and Sharib Hashmi playing prominent roles.

Sidharth Shukla’s work front

Sidharth Shukla was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which aired from 2019 - 2020. Sidharth Shukla also recently starred in the web series, Broken But Beautiful 3, which premiered in May 2021, on the OTT platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player. The series also stars actor Sonia Rathee in the lead role. After some of the earliest reviews of the show, Sidharth Shukla had also tweeted about the amount of love that Broken But Beautiful 3 had received.

Feeling blessed that BBB3 has been genuinely loved by our audience.Many of us check IMDB for ratings before watching something & to see our series being appreciated across platforms is a cherry on top. For all of you who haven't seen it yet…DeKH Lo fab weather = binge watching! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 8, 2021

