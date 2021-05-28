Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans For Their Love And Support For 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle and shared a piece of note thanking all his fans for the love and support they showered on Broken But Beautiful 3.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Broken But Beautiful review

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA'S TWITTER


Sidharth Shukla recently dropped in an adorable message for all his fans and mentioned how he was overwhelmed with all the love and support showered on his upcoming web series, Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor also urged all the fans to watch his upcoming show and even asked for a feedback. 

Sidharth Shukla’s note of gratitude for the fans ahead of the release of Broken But Beautiful 3 

Sidharth Shukla recently took to his Twitter handle and posted this for all his fans in which he first stated that the kind of love & support they were showing towards Broken But Beautiful 3 was simply incredible and added how it had all his love. He then stated how the entire Broken But Beautiful 3 cast and crew had put in a lot and added how he hoped and prayed that the fans would love what they had to offer. Sidharth Shukla then asked all his fans to watch the show and give him their feedback. In the end, he added how he hoped that the show would bring a smile in these trying times. 

READ | Sonia Rathee on her onscreen kiss with Sidharth Shukla in BBB3: 'It just happened'

Many of the fans took to Sidharth Shukla’s Twitter and reacted to his latest post. Many of them stated how they were feeling proud of him of how everyone was praising him while others wished that he would shine more and gain success in life. Some of them also praised the actor by stating how his talent was immense and added how the world would get to witness it again through his upcoming Broken But Beautiful 3. Many of them congratulated him and the entire BBB3 team and sent best wishes to them. There were many of them who were kept urging the actor to hold a live session on social media and connect with them while many others exclaimed how he was going to rock in his latest web series. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sidharth Shukla’s Twitter post. 

READ | Sidharth Shukla unveils his character Agastya from 'Broken but Beautiful 3'; fans react

 

Broken But Beautiful 3 cast

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the web series include Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead while the other cast members include Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra, Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgi and Saloni Khanna in pivotal roles. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the series is all set to premiere on May 29, 2021. 

READ | Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share plans to watch 'The Family Man' season 1 again

 

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA'S TWITTER

READ | Is Sidharth Shukla nervous about web debut 'Broken But Beautiful 3'? Sonia Rathee reveals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT