Sidharth Shukla Unveils His Character Agastya From 'Broken But Beautiful 3'; Fans React

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is all set to feature in the web series, Broken but Beautiful 3. The actor recently shared a promo of the show introducing his character. He will be seen playing the role of a writer and director named Agastya. Fans seemed excited after watching the promo video. Take a look at his character Aagastya from Broken but Beautiful 3.

Sidharth Shukla unveils Aagastya from Broken but Beautiful 3

On May 19, 2021, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle to share a promo video of his upcoming show Broken but Beautiful 3. The actor is seen playing Agastya who is an arrogant director who cancelled the show because of the chaos on the set. Another character from the show tells him that people have started calling him an angry young man. However, he proudly accepts his new nickname. He later falls in love with Rumi and together they manage to succeed in their careers.

Sidharth wrote in the caption of his post, "Writer-director Agastya Rao doesn’t believe in God or love." He added that soon he would meet Rumi, who he will be obsessed with. She will be his muse and take over his life after which he will have to turn to god and love to maintain his new relationship.

Siddharth Shukla's show will release on May 29 on ALT Balaji and MX Player. His fans flooded his comment section with all things nice. A fan wrote that he was her happiness. Another wrote that he was doing great in his career and wished him luck for his future projects. Another fan wrote that he was going to do well in Bollywood soon. Others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on Sidharth Shukla's latest promo video.

Sidharth Shukla on the work front

Sidharth will be making his digital debut with Broken but Beautiful. Sidharth Shukla's shows like Balika Vadhu, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi garnered him immense popularity. He and Shehnaaz Gill aka Sidnaaz were seen together in the music video of Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval. He was also seen in Neha Kakkar's songs like Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and Shona Shona.

