Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' BTS Clips Surface As Show Completes 1 Month

The Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee-starrer Broken But Beautiful 3 completed one month of its premiere on ALT Balaji and MX Player today. The much-awaited third season of the Broken But Beautiful series had premiered on the aforementioned streaming services on May 29, 2021. On the occasion of its one-month release anniversary, paparazzi Viral Bhayani gave netizens a sneak-peek into the team's celebration and shared some behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot of the romance drama on Instagram.

Checkout Broken But Beautiful 3 cast's BTS moments as the show completes 1 month

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the third season of Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful web series ahead of its release as it marked popular television actor Sidharth Shukla's digital debut. Now, today, i.e. June 29, marks one successful month from the release of Broken But Beautiful 3 on ALT Balaji and MX Player, which hit the OTT platforms almost one-and-a-half years after its previous season's release. To celebrate the occasion, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to share unseen BTS footage from the sets of the Priyanka Ghose directorial. Along with posting the BTS video from Broken But Beautiful 3's sets on Instagram, Viral wrote, "Love lies in those tiny moments that turn into beautiful memories. Celebrating 1 month of #BrokenButBeautiful3. #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming now on @altbalaji"

Take a look at Viral Bhayani's Instagram post below:

More about "Broken But Beautiful 3"

Alongside Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, the Broken But Beautiful 3 cast also starred Ehan Bhat, Saloni Khanna, Taniya Kalra, Manvir Singh, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, Tanvi Shinde, Bijay Anand, Bishakha Thapa, Vidhaan Sharma, and Trisha Mukherjee in key roles. The third season of the web series comprises a total of 10 episodes. The official plot synopsis of Broken But Beautiful 3, according to ALT Balaji's official website, reads:

The brand new season of Broken But Beautiful is ready to leave you in tears with its beautiful tale of a broken couple. Rumi and Agastya are two independent and strong people who are on their path to find true love. However, destiny has different plans for the couple. Every time Rumi and Agastya decide to give a chance to love, they are pulled apart. Will they ever come together? Why do they separate? Why doesn’t their love win in Broken But Beautiful 3?

