Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' Co-star Jahnavi Dhanrajgir Shares BTS Photos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir is currently seen in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The web series which is airing on the OTT platform ALT Balaji has become one of the highly-rated shows on IMDb. While Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee play lead roles as Agastya and Rumi, respectively, Jahnavi plays the role of Saakshi. Broken But Beautiful 3 premiered on May 29, 2021. Now, Jahnavi has taken to Instagram to share a few BTS photos from the sets.

BTS photos from the sets of Broken But Beautiful 3

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir took to Instagram to share a few memories from the filming of the web series. She added her own spin to "Find someone who looks at you" and wrote in the caption "Find someone who looks at you the way Saakshi looks at Agastya". She further added in the caption that she wants "to steal Saakshi's clothes". The actor tagged the costume designer Ankita Patel, and called her a "talented human".

In the first photo, the two are standing at a table in a pub. Agastya is looking ahead whereas Saakshi's gaze is on him. Sidharth Shukla, who plays Agastya is dressed in a stark white shirt and black-rimmed glasses. Jahnavi is dressed in a sleeveless one-piece dress. The next photo is again of the duo but at home. Agastya is sitting on a chair, and Saakshi is standing next to him with her back at the camera.

The next photo is from the other side of the camera with the cast and crew of the show resting and looking at the filmed scenes. People can be seen milling around on the sets, rummaging in the costume rack, or discussing matters important. The next two photos both once again include Saakshi aka Jahnavi Dhanrajgir. In the fourth photo, she is in a conversation with Ehan Bhat and Sonia Rathee's characters from the show, whereas in the last one she is in a conversation with Taniya Kalra's character. Jahnavi's Instagram post received love from the fans in the form of appreciation for her work. One fan commented, "Adorable Caption", whereas another stated, "Sakshi brought so much positivity in the series".

(Image: Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.