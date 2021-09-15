Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ Producer Shares A BTS Clip For Fans

Sidharth Shukla starrer Broken But Beautiful 3 producer Sarita Tanwar took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes video featuring the late actor and his co-star Sonia Rathee. They took on the roles of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai respectively in the web series and the video features Shukla trying to lighten the mood while filming the climax scene of the show. Broken But Beautiful 3 marked Sidharth Shukla’s OTT debut.

Sidharth Shukla in behind the scenes video from Broken But Beautiful 3

Producer Sarita Tanwar shared a heartwarming behind the scenes video from Broken But Beautiful 3 featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The producer mentioned that her post was a way of paying respect to the fans who have been showering the actor with love. She mentioned that when an actor passes away, no one acknowledges the grief their fans have to face. She wrote, “When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else.”

Watch the video here

She further wrote about the love ‘Sidhearts ’ showed Broken But Beautiful 3. She also mentioned that the actor’s fans made the show one of the ‘most-watched shows of the year’. She called the love of fans ‘pure’ and ‘unadulterated’. She wrote, “The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say “was” because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS.”

Speaking about the show’s team reacting to the actor’s sudden death, she mentioned that the team was ‘hurting’. She wrote, “Which is why when the team was hurting, following the news of his passing, along with the pain of his close friends and family, we all felt the pain of Sidhearts. on that day, the cast and crew, who hadn’t been in for months, called to check and comfort each other. We were devastated. It was a difficult time for all of us, who’d worked with him closely for nearly a year." She shared that the Broken But Beautiful 3 team, who like to give them all a ‘collective hug’. The video she shared featured Shukla’s character saying “Bye” with a smile, and Sarita Tanwar said, “That’s how I always want to remember him.”

Image: Twitter/@meena_sid_