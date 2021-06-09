Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' Ranks 40 On IMDb List; Leaves Fans Gushing

Ever since the makers released Broken But Beautiful 3 starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, fans have been going gaga over the show and their on-screen chemistry. The romantic drama web series marks Sidharth Shukla's debut in the digital space and the show, Broken But Beautiful 3, premiered on May 29, 2021, on ALT Balaji. The show has now achieved another milestone and has earned the 40th rank in IMDb ratings over the world.

On this achievement, fans have gone all out to flood the micro-blogging site with messages, notes and much more. Some of the users have been sharing screenshot and penning down congratulatory messages, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Oh my God. This is Huge, it's unbelievable, congrats fam #BrokenButBeauiful3 earned 40th rank in IMDb ratings over the world! The blockbuster series is already set a huge benchmark everywhere & now this one! congrats @sidharth_shukla @ektarkapoor @altbalaji #SidharthShukla”. Another user wrote, “Congratulations @sidharth_shukla and the whole team of #BrokenButBeauiful3 on the success!!!! Such a proud moment this! So so happy”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

#BrokenButBeautiful3 Now The #40th Most Popular TV Shows On IMDB That's Another Big Achievement!!



Congratulations Everyone & All Team Members Of Broken But Beautiful 3 Many More To Come:)🥳❤



Previous Rank Is #668@sidharth_shukla @altbalaji @1111Production3 @nirajkothari pic.twitter.com/MBRu4PntfV — Garvit♡• #AgastyaRaoArrived❤🤩 (@BindassGarvit12) June 8, 2021

Binge watched Broken But Beautiful Season 3. What a stunning performance @altbalaji Loved the chemistry between Sonia Rathee and Siddharth Shukla.

Loved the songs. Perfect OTT experience. Be better instead of being bitter.#BBB3 #BrokenButBeauiful3 #AgastyaRao #rumidesai — VK (@imVKaran) June 3, 2021

Wow 9.2/10 this is amazing really keep supporting guys watch it. Share it, and Rate it....10/10⭐#SidharthShukla 👑❤️ #BrokenButBeauiful3 pic.twitter.com/A0olOYH3It — The Real Khabri #bbb3 (@themykhabri) June 3, 2021

@sidharth_shukla I have watched this series #BrokenbutBeauiful3 more than 5-6 times and believe me this is the first time i have ever watched a series so many times because of you bhai ❤ The character of #AgastyaRao you played has become my favorite for forever.

Love you bhai 🍻 pic.twitter.com/lxrVWNpORf — 🅳🅴🆂🅷🅸 🅷🅷🅷 (@Ashokkp1210) June 7, 2021

Broken But Beautiful 3 is Sidharth Shukla's debut web series, and it has received mostly positive reviews on the internet. The show has received positive feedback from the actor's fans. The IMDb rating for Broken But Beautiful 3 is 9.3 out of 10. The show has risen to the top of the IMDb ratings. Within a week of its release, the ratings increased from 8.8 to 9.3. Before its release, the show was also trending on IMDb's "Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows" list.

About Broken But Beautiful 3

This romantic drama web series continues to tell the story of a "broken but beautiful" couple. The storey revolves around Agastya and Rumi, two artists who fall in love at the wrong time. The show is worth watching because of how they find their way back to each other in the midst of all the chaos in their lives. The show has been helmed by Priyanka Ghose and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her banner. Three songs namely - Tere Naal, Mere Liye, and Kya Kiya Hain Tune have been released already. The show is also available for streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Watch the trailer below.

