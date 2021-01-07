Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful' 3 Release Date Speculated By Fans; See Tweets

There has been a lot of hype among fans for Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful season 3 for a while now. The makers of this film have released teasers and an introduction song of the series as well. After having created a strong hype among the fans about the show, they have been keeping the fans waiting regarding the details of when the series would premiere, up to the point where fans have been speculating among themselves and taking a guess on the Broken But Beautiful season 3 release date. Have a look at the buzz that is going around about the show.

Fans speculate Broken But Beautiful season 3 release date

Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3 shows a promising future, as fans have begun guessing the release date of the series even before anything can be announced. Interestingly, there have been several fans on social media who believe that the show will be released on February 13. It comes as a surprise, as makers usually look forward to releasing their projects on February 14, which is ‘Valentine’s Day’, as the day is perfectly suited for the release of romantic films and shows. The reason behind why they are speculating February 13 is because it is the ‘Kiss Day’ in the ‘Valentine’s week’.

Some fans have shared the pictures of Sidharth along with their guesses of the release date of the show. Some of them also expressed how they have been waiting for Sidharth’s character Agastya. The series will happen to be the first time that Sidharth Shukla will be seen in a web series, which has separately created more excitement within his loyal fans. Only time will tell how accurate the guesses of the fans of this series really are.

Tom is my birthday n i got best gift already

So excited to see #SidharthShukla in Broken but beautiful 3

on cloud 9 already

Cant wait for release date 🥰🥰🥰

"SIDHARTH SHUKLA X BBB3" — Aarti Vishwakarma (@Aarti_V4) December 3, 2020

The Broken But Beautiful 3 cast will see Sonia Rathee in the lead opposite Sidharth. It was announced some time back that the series was on the verge of being shot. Even though the makers will likely take some time to confirm the release date of the show, the excitement for the same will likely grow even more among fans. The series will be available on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.

