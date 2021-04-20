Sidharth Shukla's Debut Web Series 'Broken But Beautiful 3' To Release In May: Report

Broken but Beautiful 3 starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee finally has a release date! The season 3 of the highly anticipated Broken but Beautiful series is all set to return on the OTT platform. Reportedly, Broken But Beautiful 3's release is expected to be in May 2021.

About Broken but Beautiful 3 release

The first two seasons of Ekta Kapoor's romance web series Broken but Beautiful featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as Veer and Sameera. The show is a tale of romance, heartbreak and love between two individuals. The first two seasons have received positive reviews and love from the fans. The series is set to return with a third season, featuring a different cast this time. Season 3 of this popular romance series will see Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai, respectively. Broken but Beautiful 3 is also Sidharth Shukla's debut on the digital platform.

According to Spotboye, the filming for the show is completed and it is currently in post-production. The team is aiming to release the show in mid-May if all goes well. However, there is no final release date set for the show yet. Sidharth Shukla's role is that of a theatre director in the show. His fans have been anticipating the series since the pictures of the actor from the set were leaked online.

About Broken but Beautiful 3 cast

Sidharth Shukla rose to fame after his appearance in a popular reality TV show in 2020. He also hosted the same reality show in January 2021 for a short while. Since then he has appeared in two music videos namely, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He is set to appear in a third music video for the song Habit opposite Shehnaaz Gill soon.

Sonia Rathee, on the other hand, is a 25-year-old actor and also actor Ankur Rathee's sister. Broken but Beautiful 3 will mark her acting debut in the industry. She has earlier worked as a production designer. Sonia was also seen in a Filter Copy video opposite actor Vishal Vashishtha. Sonia is also a trained dancer.

Promo Image Source: Sonia Rathee Instagram