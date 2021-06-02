Sidharth Shukla's Teri Hogaiyaan 2 From Broken But Beautiful 3 Out, Fans Call It 'soulful'

Alt Balaji’s Broken But Beautiful season 3 premiered on May 29, 2021, and has received a raving response from the audience. Not just the plot of the film, the songs have also received a good response from the fans. Three romantic ballads have already been released and the fourth one titled Teri Hogaiyaan 2 was dropped on June 2, 2021. Broken But Beautiful 3 star Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram account to share the music video of the song.

Broken But Beautiful 3’s Teri Hogaiyaan 2 out now

Sharing the music video of Teri Hogaiyaan 2, Sidharth Shuka wrote in the caption, “Teri Hogaiyaan 2 All that was left unsaid between Agastya & Rumi, will now be said with 'Teri Hogaiyaan 2'. Listen to this refreshing rendition by @vishalmishraofficial for #BrokenButBeautiful3.”

As soon as he shared the news, fans rushed in to express their excitement about the track. One of them has written that this was the "most awaited song" while another wrote that "no other song matches" this one. One of Sidharth’s fans has also written that the actor "totally nailed it" as Agastya Rao on the latest instalment of Broken But Beautiful. Check out their reactions below.

Netizens also took to Twitter to express their views on the song. One of them tweeted they got to witness a collaboration between Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik, Palak Muchhal, Vishal Mishra, Akhil Sachdeva along with Sidharth Shukla and it has set the song apart. Another user went on to appreciate the dance performance by Sonia Rathee in the song. One of the fan clubs of the actor went on to write that the song is "soulful" and "touches heart’s strings". Check out their tweets and reactions below.

Song #TeriHogaiyaan is out on Sidharth's IG Fam!! Visuals & Song both are soulful, which will definitely touch strings of everybody's heart.

Check it out & shower ur love. https://t.co/C9sm8JuCB5



TERI HOGAIYAAN 2 OUT NOW#BrokenButBeautiful3 #SidharthShukla #AgastyaRao pic.twitter.com/8WmxJgBtcU — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) June 2, 2021

This performance hits different

Rumi realised Eshaan holds her back whereas Agastya let's her free.She understood where her happiness lied. Although she was too late to realise yet I am glad true love won



TERI HOGAIYAAN 2 OUT NOW #AgastyaRao #BrokenButBeautiful3 @Siddians pic.twitter.com/tCW1WokQBl — Harsh_Sidheart (@Harsh_Sidheart) June 2, 2021

#TeriHogaiyaan was trending on reels audio section from last few days



Start making a reels on this reprise version too..



It's already a hit song 🎵 so this need only a little push from us



TERI HOGAIYAAN 2 OUT NOW#BrokenButBeautiful3 pic.twitter.com/TmYTzoFy7B — atul anubhav (@AnubhavAtul) June 2, 2021

The fact that we got to see the collaboration of Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik, Palak Muchhal, Vishal Mishra, Akhil Sachdeva wid @sidharth_shukla in #BrokenButBeautiful3 and the fact that each song is a quality song!

Kind of projects i always wanted for Sid!



TERI HOGAIYAAN 2 OUT NOW — Muskaan❤🌈 ✨ (@muskaan1212) June 2, 2021

I swear i had goosebumps while listening #TeriHoGaiyaan2

Man what a song, WHAT A SONG❤❤@VishalMMishra you are blessed with such a great voice❤❤ Thank you for this song sir🥺🙏🏻



TERI HOGAIYAAN 2 OUT NOW



🔗 https://t.co/3m2iJgzO3O#SidharthShukla#TeriHoGaiyaan2#AgasytaRao — Sidnaaz Fam (@sidnaaz_fam) June 2, 2021

More about Broken But Beautiful 3

This romantic drama web series continues to tell the story of a couple that is "broken but beautiful". The plot revolves around Agastya and Rumi, two artists who fall in love with each other but at the wrong time. How they find their way back to each other amid all the chaos that is happening in their lives makes the show worthwhile to watch. It is helmed by Priyanka Ghose and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Three songs namely - Mere Liye, Tere Naal and Kya Kiya Hain Tune have been released already. The show is available for streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Image: Still from Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.