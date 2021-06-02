Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla's Teri Hogaiyaan 2 From Broken But Beautiful 3 Out, Fans Call It 'soulful'

Sidharth Shukla's Teri Hogaiyaan 2 song from Broken But Beautiful 3 was released on June 2, 2021. Read ahead to know how fans have reacted to it.

Kinjal Panchal
Sidharth Shukla

Image: Still from Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer


Alt Balaji’s Broken But Beautiful season 3 premiered on May 29, 2021, and has received a raving response from the audience. Not just the plot of the film, the songs have also received a good response from the fans. Three romantic ballads have already been released and the fourth one titled Teri Hogaiyaan 2 was dropped on June 2, 2021. Broken But Beautiful 3 star Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram account to share the music video of the song. 

Broken But Beautiful 3’s Teri Hogaiyaan 2 out now

Sharing the music video of Teri Hogaiyaan 2, Sidharth Shuka wrote in the caption, “Teri Hogaiyaan 2 All that was left unsaid between Agastya & Rumi, will now be said with 'Teri Hogaiyaan 2'. Listen to this refreshing rendition by @vishalmishraofficial for #BrokenButBeautiful3.”

As soon as he shared the news, fans rushed in to express their excitement about the track. One of them has written that this was the "most awaited song" while another wrote that "no other song matches" this one. One of Sidharth’s fans has also written that the actor "totally nailed it" as Agastya Rao on the latest instalment of Broken But Beautiful. Check out their reactions below. 

Netizens also took to Twitter to express their views on the song. One of them tweeted they got to witness a collaboration between Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik, Palak Muchhal, Vishal Mishra, Akhil Sachdeva along with Sidharth Shukla and it has set the song apart. Another user went on to appreciate the dance performance by Sonia Rathee in the song. One of the fan clubs of the actor went on to write that the song is "soulful" and "touches heart’s strings". Check out their tweets and reactions below. 

More about Broken But Beautiful 3

This romantic drama web series continues to tell the story of a couple that is "broken but beautiful". The plot revolves around Agastya and Rumi, two artists who fall in love with each other but at the wrong time. How they find their way back to each other amid all the chaos that is happening in their lives makes the show worthwhile to watch. It is helmed by Priyanka Ghose and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Three songs namely - Mere Liye, Tere Naal and Kya Kiya Hain Tune have been released already. The show is available for streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player. 

Image: Still from Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer 

