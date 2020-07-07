Sikandar Kher Talks About 'Aarya', Says 'It's The First Time My Project Has Worked'

Recently, actor Sikandar Kher, who is currently basking the success of his web-series Aarya, opened up about his experience and learning from the series. In an interview with a leading news portal, Sikandar Kher stated that Aarya is the first project of him that worked out. On the other side, Sikandar Kher recalled how he signed the series.

Sikandar Kher's take on Aarya

Interestingly, in his conversation with the news portal, Sikandar asserted that good things come to those who wait. Sikandar admitted that he was never excited about his work because he has done a lot of projects and none of them has fared well, except Romeo Akbar Walter, which was released in 2019.

And, during these years, his reaction to work has ranged from extreme excitement to acute disappointment. Sikandar further added that now, he has directed all his attention to choosing solid stories.

Recalling his experience, the 38-year-old actor revealed that he was not on Madhvani's radar, but bagged the part because of a powerful audition. He added casting director Abhimanyu Ray took his audition and director Ram Madhvani liked it. Ram Madhvani extracted a performance out of Sikander that left the latter surprised. He concluded saying that there are directors, and then, there are makers and Ram is the maker.

Talking about his character in Aarya, Sikandar said Daulat is a potent character who influenced the narrative of the Sushmita Sen-led crime drama. Kher said that the audience is given only a few instances to understand the character in all his complexity. He added that the director and he charted an elaborate backstory for the character.

As they realised Daulat is a guy who lost his family at a young age. Zorawar brought him up and absorbed him into the family business, so, he is functioning out of a moral debt. He mentioned that Daulat is built loyal, but his morals are not skewed as it is evident in the last episodes.

As the conversation moved ahead, Sikandar Kher also shared his piece of mind on his previous TV series 24, starring Anil Kapoor. He has noted that the audience's response towards shows has changed in the past few years. He signed off saying that 24 would have been received better if released in recent times as the director Abhinay Deo had made a brilliant show.

