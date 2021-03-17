'Silence...Can You Hear It' Trailer Makes Fans Compare It With Manoj's 'The Family Man'

On March 16, 2021, Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited crime-thriller drama, Silence...Can You Hear It trailer was released on YouTube. Helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film shows Manoj playing the lead hot-headed ACP, Avinash. The trailer has created intrigue for its viewers right from the first scene. However, several fans have expressed their excitement for the interesting plot and seeing Manoj in a mystery-thriller genre, a few of them have compared it with his web series, The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans compare Silence...Can You Hear It trailer with The Family Man

A fan commented, “The Family Man season 2 samaj ke dekhege (We will watch this film thinking it as The Family Man season 2)”. Another one wrote, “Let’s watch Silence for now till The Family Man comes”. A netizen, complimenting the actor, wrote, “This police… ya cbi… ya spy character suits… Manoj Bajpayee acting” with several roses and fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Legends waiting for family man” with a laughing face emoticon. A user penned, “Yeh toofan (TheFamilyMan2) se pehle ki shanti hai (this is the ‘Silence’ before the release of The Family Man 2)” with a laughing face emoticon.

In the Silence…Can You Hear It trailer, one can see Manoj as an impatient officer, who is tracing the disappearance of Pooja Chaudhary, a daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. With the help of his highly skilled team members, ACP Avinash traces the mysterious disappearance of the woman. The trailer also shows him questioning Arjun Mathur as he becomes a suspect to the police. The trailer also shows Prachi Desai helping Manoj solve the case. She can be seen shooting bullets fiercely like a skilled police officer.

The title of the film comes from the silent witnesses shown and its mysterious and interesting plot that has left the viewers hooked to the story till the end. Produced by Zee Studios, the film will be releasing on March 26, 2021, on Zee5. Alongside Manoj, Prachi and Arjun, the film also stars Barkha Singh as Pooja Chaudhary and Sahil Vaid as Inspector Amit Chauhan.

Alongside Silence…Can You Hear It and The Family Man 2, Manoj will also be seen in the upcoming thriller drama titled, Despatch. The film is set against the backdrop of crime journalism. Directed by Kanu Behl, Manoj’s character in the film will be shown as someone who is sucked in the world of business and crime.

Image Source: A still from Silence...Can You Hear It trailer

